How to Live Sustainably on a Budget

Living sustainably doesn’t mean that you have to spend lots of money. The lifestyle is surprisingly compatible with smaller budgets because of its focus on reducing, reusing, and recycling. When you eliminate wasteful habits, you naturally spend less money because you are using what you have on hand or repurposing items to have a second life.

Microplastics are polluting our oceans at alarming rates and are increasingly coming from doing our laundry. Washing cheap synthetic fabrics like polyester, acrylic, and polyester blends are one of the top causes. You can reduce your impact by switching to clothing made from biodegradable natural fibers. Do this inexpensively by getting your clothing second hand at thrift or consignment stores.

Showering consumes a massive amount of water. Save on the bill and save on water by limiting your time or investing in a water-saving showerhead.

Instead of using the dryer, save your money and electricity by hanging your laundry on the line.

Stick to reusable plates and glass containers like ball jars that are inexpensive to purchase. You can find great deals on glass containers and kitchen supplies at your local thrift store.

Instead of buying prepackaged food, try out the bulk section. It is usually cheaper and cuts down on plastic waste when you bring your container, such as ball jars.

Going vegetarian or vegan are both healthy, cheap, and sustainable options. This is one of the most significant ways to reduce your carbon footprint due to the resources required in commercial agriculture to raise farm animals. Replace meat with legumes like beans and lentils that supply your body with protein and healthy fiber. They are inexpensive and store well in a cool cupboard.

A large house has a more significant energy consumption due to increased heating and cooling needs. Reduce your energy consumption by downsizing to a smaller residence. You will save money on energy costs, but your overall costs should be less in a smaller space.