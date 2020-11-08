How to Live Better during the Pandemic – By Martin Polanco

Not everyone who is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is affected by the virus. Most are affected because of the mass fear and nervousness that is prevalent all over. Most people are suffering from the anxiety of getting the virus and not recovering. This is affecting the quality of life and making people mentally and physically weak. Today, it has become essential for people to take care of their bodies and minds to live without fear. It is also necessary to maintain social distancing rules and safety protocols as well.

Easy guidelines by Martin Polanco

Most people think that living better and concentrating on individual wellness is a herculean task during the pandemic. The truth is, if you aren’t affected by this virus, you don’t have much to fear. Martin Polanco shares a few simple and easy tactics to live a better life filled with wholeness and wellbeing.

Count your blessings

The news updates will be unpleasant for a while. It will indicate the pandemic deaths and the nations worldwide that are being most affected by the virus. You shouldn’t be looking at the news articles first things in the morning. It will fill you up with fear and paranoia. Instead, start your day by writing or reading out a gratitude prayer. It will help you to stay grateful for the things that keep you happy and safe. Counting your blessings and expressing gratitude shifts your energy towards less fear and anxiety.

Practice deep breathing

Scientists and medical experts ate gradually realizing the benefits of staying focused in the present moment. And one of the best ways to do that is by deep breathing. When you practice deep breathing, you practice staying in the present moment and bringing your attention to the “now.” This helps you free your mind from speculations and other thought loops that don’t serve you well. Deep breathing will also help you correct your breathing pattern that gets affected during moments of stress. You can access your deep breathing anytime. It is your first resource.

Switch to yoga and Pilates

Exercise has a way to allow the mind and body to relax! You can switch to yoga and pilates as they are low intensity and are useful in cleansing the body from toxins through sweat and boosting your immune system. You can practice the same at home at a beginner level and feel the benefits. There are several online videos for you to count on so that you know where to start.