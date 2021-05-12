How To Live A Happier Healthier Life With An Active Mind To Perform Your Work More Efficiently

Straight out of the gate I have to mention that living in Rural Areas isn’t for everyone. Life moves a little bit slower. Most people say they can’t live in the reduced tempo of the countryside and require the lights and sounds of the City but that is until they wake up on a farm in Illinois and breathe for the first time. And soon often you realize you’re not the only one. Extensive research has shown that living in the country is beneficial for both one’s physical and mental well-being. While city living has numerous benefits not least of which is high-speed internet, you can have high-speed internet using nomad internet and enjoy the special something country life does to your body.

97% of the land area of the U.S. is Rural Area and yet it houses just 19% of the population of the U.S. according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. It would seem that as much as city living isn’t for everyone, most people haven’t yet figured that out.

Urban communities are amazing cultural hubs but they also come with a high cost of living, crappy living spaces, nosy neighbors, and high crime rates.

With remote working becoming a viable option for an increasing number of people, the peaceful and relatively cost-effective standard of living and the possibility for homeownership at a young age, and opportunities for projects offered by Rural Areas are slowly becoming a perfect match.

Nomad Internet, the leading wireless High-Speed Internet for Rural & Traveling Nomads, ensures the most important aspect of remote working is covered. Nomad Internet provides the only truly Unlimited High-Speed Internet that is made for those that live in any rural area and/or those that travel a lot. Nomad Internet does this by combining the latest cellular technology of all major providers with a single plan. Nomad Internet leverages data plans with major carriers, then provides the use of our Unlimited Wi-Fi and Hotspots virtually anywhere you are.

The two main device types on offer are hotspots and routers. Routers are best for most home/office setups, as they provide far superior range and connectivity, while hotspots provide a battery-powered solution to take your WIFI on the go. All Nomad devices ship pre-configured and plug-and-play, which means setup is simply connecting the power cable to the wall.

With Internet Service sorted you can enjoy the benefits of the Nomad Life.

The Air

The first thing you’ll notice when you wake up in the countryside is the air. It’s a lot cleaner. The further away from the city, you are, the more your quality of air improves. This is largely due to less pollution, a greater abundance of vegetation, and exposure to cell-improving phytochemicals realized from plants, fungi, and microbes.

I am certain you have experienced impaired breathing in the city caused by tiny yet harmful particles released by trucks, buses, cars, factories among other urban environments that travel into your lungs. These particles can also have long health risks. Escaping this polluted air for Rural Areas means better breathing and better protection against chronic conditions like asthma and heart disease.

Improved Psychological Health

Needless to say, if you’re in a better headspace you will get your work done better. Research shows your brain functions differently in Rural Areas. Living in the city over-stimulates two regions of your brain; the areas that regulate emotion and anxiety. Many believe this is the reason why we see higher rates of mental health problems in the city. Living in Rural Areas won’t guarantee mental health but it reduces your risk of anxiety and mood disorders.

The Food

You get easier access to organic food. How your food is grown or raised can have a major impact on your mental and emotional health as well as the environment. Organic foods often have more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants, than their conventionally-grown counterparts and people with allergies to foods, chemicals, or preservatives may find their symptoms lessen or go away when they eat only organic foods.

In the city, access to unprocessed, healthy foods is not quite so extensive. Urban food deserts are especially problematic in low-income areas, where small markets and gas station snack bars often stand in for fancy organic grocery stores. In the country, even those with less to spend can easily purchase high-quality foods for cleaner diets. There are many pros to eating organic foods, chief among them less exposure to the harmful pesticides used to produce food on a mass level.

Less Crime

While crime can happen anywhere to anyone, and Rural Areas are certainly not guaranteed to be crime-free. It has considerably less crime which can only improve your mental state.

If you are looking for a safe comfortable home where your kids can ride their bikes alone to school, freely leave your windows open for a fresh cool breeze while you sleep, and not need to rush home every time you forget to lock the front door. Then statistically the country is your best bet.

In Conclusion

The vast health benefits of the country are mental with some physical benefits. When you are mentally stable you live a happier healthier life with an active mind to perform your work more efficiently. While the countryside puts a smile on your face research shows that millions of people are experiencing stress and anxiety because of slow and unreliable broadband. Join over 10,000 Customers. The Largest and Best Rural Coverage your Rural Remote Work experience would not be complete without High-Speed Unlimited Nomad Internet.