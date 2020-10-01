Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Live a Fulfilling Life

Everyone dreams of living a fulfilling life but few actually set themselves up to successfully attain that goal. And while every person may have a slightly different idea of what it means to be happier and more fulfilled, there are universal components that make up such life. Here are four of them: Use Your Time […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
How to Life a Fulfilling Life - Ralph Arza

Everyone dreams of living a fulfilling life but few actually set themselves up to successfully attain that goal. And while every person may have a slightly different idea of what it means to be happier and more fulfilled, there are universal components that make up such life. Here are four of them:

Use Your Time Wisely

A happier, more fulfilled life requires time management and task prioritization. When you wake up each day, determine what meaningful thing you want to accomplish before the day ends, and then draw a plan to accomplish your goals. It doesn’t have to be a multitude of things, either. Start with one small yet meaningful goal, such as spending an extra hour with family or starting a self-paced career advancement course.

Strengthen Your Relationships

A 75-year study claims that strong relationships keep people happier and healthier. Your social connections directly impact your mental, emotional, and even physical well-being. However, this doesn’t just mean you need to go out and make a lot of friends. Instead, it’s about establishing a sincere and genuine bond with others.

Don’t Try to Please Everyone

Too many people try too hard to please everyone. They end up exhausting themselves by saying “yes” to every request, favor, invitation, and order that comes their way. You have a limited amount of time and energy to spend each day, and trying to please everyone will derail you from your personal goals. Learn to be comfortable saying “no” to others.

Purge Any Negative Thoughts

Hate, regrets, envy, and other negative thoughts should not have a place in your head or heart. It corrupts all the pure and positive thoughts and qualities you have and makes it harder to attain personal and professional goals. True, forgiving someone who has wronged you or not envying people who have more money than you can be difficult, but with deliberate practice, you can learn and master how to block these useless negative thoughts.

Spending time with people who matter, doing what you want to do, managing your time and resources wisely, and not harboring hate and other impure thoughts are the four pillars of a happy and healthy life.

Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

 

In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

 

After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Gonzalo Aragon / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

If You Say Yes to Any of These 7 Questions, Science Says You’re Much Happier Than You Think

by Jeff Haden
Purpose//

This 95-year Stanford Study Has the Secret to Living a Fulfilling Life

by Jeff Haden
Interracial couple hugging near window
Community//

4 Connection-Creating Ways to Apply Minimalism in Your Relationship

by Jodie Milton

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.