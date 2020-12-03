How to Let Go of 2020 for a Fresh Start in the New Year

I’ve my fair share of struggling to make meals for picky twin toddlers, scurrying to keep a clean house (or laundry to decide to put away or leave in the corner), proposals to write, a social media life to nurture, a business to scale online—Oh, and self-care, personal development, and everything in-between the dreams of experiencing the great American dream.

We’re in the last month of 2020 and living the unimaginable life in a pandemic with some major social unrest and political uncertainty. I too sunk a little into the chaos feeling of being behind the hour, on the hour.

Can you relate?

With all that, I’m not rushing out of 2020 because it was one heck of a year to remember. I am, however, ready to let go and leave behind the dust I kicked and start fresh this New Year.

Are you ready too? Or are you going to choose to eat the dust of all my fellow friends and colleagues ready to do the same and start fresh?

2020 was just another level in a game—in what I call, the game of life and I’ve been on a mission for over a decade “Getting All A’s in the Game of Life”. I’d like to share the breakdown of my 3-step formula so you too can let go of 2020 and create a fresh start this New Year

The Power of Your Self-Acceptance

Studies have shown over the years that our circumstances only impact about 10% of our happiness. So let me pop that circumstance bubble of yours and break you free of excuses. It’s time to Accept what IS, so that you can let go. Self-acceptance allows you to break free of resistance.

The pandemic is a horrible circumstance, that’s neutral to all of us. What’s different is how you react to the circumstance. Did you hide, cry, and disappear? Or did you get proactive, create, ask for help, and move through with days of surviving and thriving?

I recently watched a fireside chat by Tony Robbins and his wife, Sage and they mentioned how when we hit rock bottom or hit a wall; going into creation mode can heal and create tremendous opportunities. I was yelling YES at the screen because, since March of 2020, all I did was create more content to serve my women. My husband and I created our plan as we reviewed our family goals, expenses, and made sure we were in charge of our life. I created a fun assessment for my community, a free webinar, more training for my members and so much that I healed myself as I served others.

I accepted, the first stage of my A-game, “Get All A’s in the Game of Life” and it allowed me to release the resistance of this BIG change we were all enduring. If I continued fighting, I would have stayed stuck and possibly still be miserable, blaming and fighting what IS, instead of letting go and creating my next move to what’s next.

Heading into the New Year, let go of 2020. However you responded, wherever you are now, you can reflect on the good, the lessons learned, and bring only the good into the New Year with even more desire to do and be better. We can all do and be better—so let’s go for it!

The Magic in Your Appreciation

When it comes to “stage two of the A-game”, it’s all about Appreciation. Appreciation of your game of life and all of your obstacles and triumphs. Maybe you made it through homeschooling your children or you’re a teacher and survived teaching LIVE and virtual at the same time—appreciate THAT success.

Science also claims how Appreciation is the glue to success, happiness, and all you have to do is express your gratitude for at least 3 things—for 21 days! If you can increase your happiness with a practice like this, the magic is in your hands to create, love, bloom without blaming, grow without guilt, and change without comparison to anybody else.

We can create daily self-awareness and self-acceptance of our environment, thoughts, and goals and naturally establish an appreciation for what we have and are creating. We then experience an appreciation for our choices and decisions. You are in charge of your choices and ultimately are a product of your decisions. Appreciate that power.

As you read this, how you feel about yourself and your current life has been a product of your daily decisions. Accept that and take responsibility, appreciate the journey, and create an even stronger path so that you can achieve and thrive through the New Year.

Celebrating and Setting Yourself up for Achievement

Celebrate 2020 for surviving a pandemic. You’ve experienced so much emotionally that whether you believe it now or not, you’re stronger.

Embrace the strength you’ve endured, the loneliness you sat with, and the adaptable skills you’ve gained. Appreciate being human and having the opportunity to feel, laugh, cry, scream, and kick. Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands don’t have that opportunity anymore.

Let go of 2020. Stop blaming, stop fighting, stop numbing, and gear up for a fresh New Year. Because you have the power to achieve, you have the choice to change, you have this A-game formula to process. Create your self-awareness and Accept responsibility to Appreciate your life and your goals so much that 2020 was the year to ignite you forward into Achieving even more, which is stage 3 of the A-Game.

2020 may have been a sh*t show, but there are always hidden lessons learned like perseverance, grit, resilience, patience, self-trust, compassion, and more. It’s time to get ignited for 2021. Ignite with hope in hand, your heart labeled with love, and an attitude of action.

You’ve got this my friend, and if you need support and accountability for your mindset and achieving goals, visit me at susanvernicek.com