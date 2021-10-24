How to Lean into Discomfort

The first step is often the hardest. Understand that this feeling will pass. That it’s okay to feel alone, alienated, left behind even though you are surrounded by peers every day. It doesn’t matter what they believe if their beliefs are contrary to yours, says Georges Chahwan. You are not obligated to follow them into something that turns you off just because they want you to come along. You don’t have to run after everyone else all the time; it’s okay if they fall behind once in a while. Walking away without explanation is sometimes necessary. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for who you are and what you like: your likes and dislikes, opinions and beliefs, choices and preferences. People may complain that they’re lonely without you but it’s not about them; this is about doing something that makes you queasy because of the discomfort, but also because it feels right.

And it will pass if you hold on to yourself tightly. Don’t be afraid to take a break from time to time either; everyone deserves some peace and quiet sometimes. But remember that no one can make you feel inferior without your consent – this includes peers as well as bullies in school or at work who judge your appearance or lifestyle too harshly. You are in charge of your emotions and how you react to them so don’t give anyone pushing your buttons all the power over your emotional state.

You may feel like an emotional wreck, but remember that it’s okay not to be at ease in this life; no one has it easy when they start out. And above all else – love yourself first before you can expect other people to do so, adds Georges Chahwan. If you feel hurt or diminished by someone who criticizes you, stop for a moment and remind yourself that they’re projecting their own insecurities onto you because sometimes what hurts most is when we try to make someone else lower their standards instead of our own; others want us to fit into their mold rather than having the courage to try to mold ourselves into theirs. And remember that no one has the right to do this to you – not even yourself! You don’t have to be perfect either because perfection is unattainable, but holding yourself back just because you’re afraid of failing or feeling disappointed by others is unacceptable.