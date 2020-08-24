How To Lead with Emotional Intelligence

In today’s world, people understand that they aren’t bound to one employer and can easily move on if they feel that they aren’t a good fit. In observance of this realization, it is up to the business leaders to become more in touch with the needs and desires of their employees so that they don’t lose out on good help. Here are some ways that leaders can adopt emotional intelligence today.

Listen

Most employees have no problem with taking orders from their authority figures, but they also have valuable input and are passionate about their roles. It’s important for everyone to be heard. A leader can better position themselves for these types of engagements by choosing the path of mentorship versus dictatorship. By having open conversations and encouraging others to provide feedback, there will be a greater understanding coming from both sides. The employees will feel as if their word matters, and the leaders will have a widened perspective as to how they can better serve those who work under them.

Welcome Differences

A leader’s job is not to change people. Instead, they are tasked with helping them evolve to their greater version. Recognize that each unique trait can be used to cultivate a specialized skill. For example, instead of constantly criticizing a chatty employee, understand that they may require more human interaction to thrive. Try placing them in areas where they can leverage their social skills, like at the front desk, on the phones, or even as an employee trainer.

Remain Accountable

Employees are always looking to their leader to not only be the driving force of the operation, but they also are expecting them to admit when things have gone wrong on their end. It is all too common for un-evolved leaders to make excuses for their errors or not to acknowledge them at all. This lack of accountability leads to team members’ distrust and resentment. Taking ownership for a wrong move is a great sign of strength and is a sure way to earn trust.

Gone are the days in which finger-pointing was an acceptable way to lead the pack. While it may be a foreign concept to some leaders, emotional intelligence is actually quite easy to attain. It all boils down to regarding others in the same respect and consideration as they would like to receive.

This article was originally published on michaeltroina.co