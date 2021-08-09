How to Lead Using Emotional Intelligence by Catherine Wright

Catherine Wright is an accredited, award-winning, Transformational Life & Career Coach and Business Mentor who helps women to become powerhouse leaders. Through her signature 1:1 RESULT coaching, online courses & corporate events, she empowers women to thrive both professionally and personally by taking bold, aligned action to achieve success on their own terms. Her mission is to empower women to fully step into their power, have more impact and lead with intention.

Catherine is a global trail-blazer for both Women in Business and Inclusion & Diversity and has been recognized as a thought-leader in the Yahoo Finance Global HERoes Women Future Leaders Role Model List 2020. In 2021, Catherine was named one of the Top 5 Most Influential Female Coaches by Yahoo Finance & Entrepreneur Mogul.

Catherine’s most extensive training has been her life experience, which has been key to her success. Having spent almost a decade in the corporate finance sector she has experienced first-hand the challenges that come with successfully climbing corporate ladders, thriving in fast-paced & pressured environments as well as balancing life, work and well-being.

She now empowers her clients to break past mindset barriers and self-limiting beliefs through professional life coaching and emotional intelligence development in order to help them achieve their goals and become a confident and successful leader. What’s unique about Catherine’s approach is that she blends emotional intelligence with bespoke problem-solving methods & techniques based on core psychological principles to help her clients get to the root cause of their challenges; rather than facilitating a quick fix.

What is Emotional Intelligence (EQ)?

EQ is the ability to understand, manage and regulate your emotions. Our brain processes emotional and logical data at the same time, so what you know (your IQ) is only as effective as your EQ. Emotional intelligence also dictates how you express yourself, solve problems, manage stress and also how you relate to other people. Ultimately, EQ is about managing your emotions and making them work for you.

Why is Emotional Intelligence important?

EQ can help you in the workplace by allowing you to have more productive conversations and build better and stronger relationships. For example, active listening and effective collaboration require EQ skills such as: empathy, self-awareness, self-expression, flexibility, problem-solving, and stress management. Developing and adding to your EQ skillset enables you to have the tools that effective leadership requires. Not every role will require every tool, but once you them you can tailor which one is appropriate for each individual situation.

How can Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

EQ builds self-awareness. It will call upon you to challenge your beliefs, to actively listen, to know when to be flexible, to not allow stress or anxiety to cloud your judgment, and to effectively work with someone, rather than against them. EQ helps you build stronger relationships, whether at work or in your personal life.

5 ways to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence:

1) Make a conscious effort to have conversations with people from completely different backgrounds to yours. An important part of developing EQ is stepping outside of your current social circles.

2) Practice self-awareness. How well do you understand your motivations and reactions? Simply checking in and asking yourself “why?” goes a long way.

3) Practice active listening with the goal of understanding. Reflect back until the person says you’ve understood them.

4) Observe your own emotional reactions and triggers, especially under stress. What’s the common thread?

5) Practice assertiveness by having that conversation you've been avoiding. Listen to understand the other person's point of view first and then express yourself.