How to Lead a Healthier and Happier Life with Enthusiasm

By

Enjoy healthier life full of energy with the best coffee beans. Coffee is not just a drink, it’s sanity. It is an everyday choice that makes an amazing impact on one’s physical and emotional well-being. Most people love to start their day with a nice big cup of coffee. Coffee can much more relate to emotions. Stressed out from a hectic schedule or worried about the day ahead, just relax with a sip of coffee. But what is even more important is the type of coffee beans they choose. Primarily, there are four types:

  • Arabica
  • Robusta
  • Liberica
  • Excelsa

Their unique flavor and taste set them apart from the number of coffee beans available in the market. Arabica beans give a sweeter, softer, and quite a delicate flavor. Robusta beans are strong and often flavored with sugar or cream. Liberica beans taste woody and have a fruity or flowery aroma. And Excelsa beans have a fruitier flavor and create an amazing combination of dark and light roast coffees profile. Aside from their unique flavors, the coffee beans are also having excellent wellness benefits. 

Live longer life: Many studies have proved that some of the life-threatening diseases can be prevented with coffee. Diseases like stroke, diabetes, and kidney problems are less likely to impact coffee drinkers. Especially type 2 diabetes is less likely to occur. Heart failure is another problem that can be prevented while enjoying one or two cups of coffee a day. Further research works have also proven that levels of liver enzymes maintain a healthy range in coffee drinkers. All organs- liver, kidney, heart are benefitted from a specific amount of coffee intake and can help prolong one’s life.

Enjoy good health: Tumor or cancer usually occurs due to breakage in DNA strands, which body cells fail to repair. The Excelsa beans or other roasted dark coffee are proved to decrease this breakage. Thus, coffee beans work miracles decreasing the chances of tumors and help enjoy good health. Colorectal cancer is a common finding in women these days, which too is less likely developed in coffee drinkers.

Prevent aging: With increasing age, one can experience memory loss and some other mental functioning. Most commonly developed are Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Many research works have shown a significant relation of decreased cases of such diseases in coffee drinkers. In patients with Parkinson’s, the right quantity of coffee beans consumption may help control the movements of the consumer. And decreased incidents of Dementia are seen in people who take 2-3 cups of coffee a day. Thus, it helps prevent aging conditions like memory loss. 

Mood elevation and Emotional stability: The aroma of the coffee beans is the main reason for mood elevation. The amazingly aromatic coffee beans can make the day awesome. The soothing aroma calms the mind and the person feels more interested to perform the task assigned. When highly-fatigued, one can experience significant mood change with coffee prepared from strong coffee beans. 

Conclusion: Coffee prepared from excellent quality coffee beans is not just a drink. It is an alternative to a happier and healthier life. It improves the alertness and working memory of a person. It can boost one’s mood with its aromatic effect, and decrease episodes of depression.  It prolongs one’s life and gives away to lead a life with enthusiasm.

    Christine Chen, Coach at Freelance

    At the very helm of creative photography and videography, stands tall RoyalReel Photography family. My team is duly recognized for taking the best Wedding, Events, Beauty, TV Commercials and Fashion photos and videos.

