How To Lead a Happy and Healthier Life – Quick Tips 2020- Shubh Agrawal

Who doesn’t like to live a happy and healthier life?? We all try to be, but we are not observing how Stress is eating out day to day life. Stress is the main culprit for many events in our life.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly.

Rather than making a resolution to join the gym, think of activities that you genuinely enjoy and can stick with in the coming months. Love dogs? Why not join a dog-walking group? Take up a dance class, go rollerblading, get on a trapeze or a trampoline, or learn juggling. The idea is to move around and get your heart rate up. Any kind of activity that does this and provides enjoyment should be on your list.

Happiness is one of the most sought-after goals in life, yet for many it seems to be elusive. It’s easy to delude ourselves into thinking, “When I just have that nice house and new car, then I can be happy.” But in reality, happiness is available to all of us, right now. A big house or a new car won’t actually make you happier; it’s the simple joys in life that bring true happiness.

Based in Pithora, Shubh says working out keeps your body healthy, but what are you doing for your mind? It’s important to take up activities that provide some form of mental exercise so as to keep your mind sharp. One way to do this is to try and learn something new, whether it’s a new hobby, learning a dance & many more.

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” Accept who you are, just be yourself, and you’ll feel a world of difference.- Steve Jobs

Things You Can Do to Lead a Happy & Healthy Life :-

Be An Early Riser

Not only does the early bird get the worm, he’s also happier than his peers while he’s getting it. People who wake up early in the morning are generally happier and have higher satisfaction overall with their lives.

Go outside

Spending time outside is a proven way to live a healthier life. Nature is therapeutic, so go outside and enjoy it for at least a few minutes each day.

Live In The Present

Each day is full of endless possibilities! Start it with a smile. You are in control of your attitude every morning, keep it optimistic and expectant. Be intentional about it and you’ll find yourself doing it every day without even realizing it.

Stop Worrying

You can’t fully appreciate today if you worry too much about tomorrow. Realize that tomorrow is going to happen whether you worry about it or not.

Let go of trying to please everyone.

Every time we pretend to be someone, it takes us away from our true selves, and from our place of happiness. It was hard at first to stop trying to please others.

Let go of negativity

In any given situation we have a choice—look at what’s good and be grateful, or look at what’s wrong and complain

Stop worrying about yesterday, you cannot go back in time. Do not worry about tomorrow, you are not in complete control of it. What you can control is what you are doing at the moment. Appreciate what’s happening around you, laugh more often and be thankful for the day