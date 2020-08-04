How To Lead a Happy and Healthier Life – Jessi Jimenez

Who doesn’t like to live a happy and healthier life?? We all try to be, but we are not observing how Stress is eating out day to day life. Stress is the main culprit for many events in our life.

It’s because of a hectic schedule of life, job-related issues, personal issues, and in the end, we ended up leading a bed lifestyle, involved in bad habits such as unhealthy eating & drinking says Jessi Jimenez.

She says there’s an unfortunate reason why happiness is often elusive — our brains simply aren’t wired that way. Instead, our brains have evolved to survive, to protect ourselves, to keep us safe. Sure, we have moments of elation and periods of contentment and bliss. But many of us are plagued with persistent negative emotions — we are just plain stuck in the “blahs.” “Happiness is the meaning and the purpose of life, the whole aim and end of human existence.” Sometimes after we’ve achieved our own personal goals, we still feel empty inside because we haven’t made a meaningful contribution to someone else’s life. When we volunteer or help others, it feels good to just be of service to someone else. The impact we make feels fulfilling and is a big potential source for our own happiness.

When you think of all the things that you have to be grateful for, you realize how blessed you already are. Without even realizing it, we take our basic necessities for granted — a roof over your head and plenty of food to eat. By appreciating the things that you already have, you’ll begin to feel happier in your life.

Below are the simple hacks which can transform your life drastically. We all know these things but forget to practice. Let us remind all these again.

Be An Early Riser

This sound really thought for most of the people. I myself admit that it’s hard to be an early riser. But being late can be way more stressful, which can lead your life mismanaged. You can slowly practice this to leave earlier by getting ready earlier.

After practicing a few days, you will feel energetic and more productive in your day to day work. Things always take longer than normal, so we will have some buffer time for our family, work, and, most importantly, ourselves. We can utilize extra time for many things.

Focus on the positive.

Choose a positive mantra for the day — something you will repeat to yourself, such as “Today is beautiful” or “I feel grateful for all I have.” And when things go south, take a moment to try and see it from a positive light. Never underestimate the importance of recognizing the silver linings in life.

Set Your Goals – Long Term, Short Term

Setting goals into our life is very important, whether long term or short term. It gives us the ability to fulfill our ambitions and dreams.

Start with a week’s planner or next day goal-setting approach and work upon it. And then work on long term plans.

Celebrate little victories.

Life is full of ups and downs, but in between we have a lot of little victories that go unnoticed. Take a moment to celebrate these small wins.

Did you check off all the things on your to-do list that you’ve been procrastinating on? Yay! Did you finally clear out a thousand emails that have been filling up your inbox? Woohoo! Take pleasure in these little achievements.