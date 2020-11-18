Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to land the next role or close a deal? KNOW-LIKE-TRUST!

The key to getting ahead is Know, Like, Trust!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

People promote or do business with people know, like, and trust.
During contract evaluations and performance reviews! Can you do the job is a mere detail.

Know– They do not want to know your life story and history. But the decision makers feel they need to” know “how you will respond. Take note this is not a suggestion to divulge information like your husband travels for work or you have a nanny.

Like– People want to know that you will not “throw them under the bus”. The guys at the office want to feel okay to crack jokes without getting called into the human resources persons office the next day.

TRUST– The reality is a lot of managers are afraid that diverse colleagues, especially women can not handle the pressure or will question the managers decisions. Women have the reputation of “crying” when faced with adversity or feedback. Dissenting can only be tolerated from the most trusted colleagues.

A meal or simple chit chat before a meeting opens the door for comfortability. Think about the people you feel like you can “trust”, you tell them a little more than the person you only “know”. In most every company conference room, or now phone calls, managers speak up for the person they know, like, and trust has the potential do the job. Here is how I have witnessed the conversations go:

“I know Renee.”

“I’d consider Renee as an option.”

“Renee is the right person for the role!”

“When people are comfortable with you more progress is made.

Ebony Wiley is a career coach and podcast host, of Pretty Little Leader, based in Houston, TX. A former executive at a Fortune 50 Company, she teaches clients how to take charge of their life and career by authoring the narrative of their performance, image, and exposure and unlocking the confidence to get what the really want out of their life and career. You can sign up for Ebony’s free newsletter at her website, marteenhollandgroup.com.

    Ebony Wiley, Career Coach, Podcast Host at Marteen Holland Group, Pretty Little Leader podvcast

    Ebony Wiley is the Managing Consultant at Marteen Holland Group and  creator of the Pretty Little Leader podcast, a bold communication on the tactics and strategies she used to navigate her rise to corporate executive in her career in the power generation industry. Ebony is an unapologetic leader who has disrupted cultural norms and elevated the expectations of her peers globally. She is a game changer to say the least. Ebony is a part of the elite, 4% of black women who reached  to the executive ranks within Fortune 50 companies.Therefore, she understands the challenges that exist and clearly charts the path for rising female leaders across borders. Not only has she successfully navigated the anticipated gender and racial gaps domestically  she learned to  layer her movement with strategy and savvy activation of her emotional intelligence to lead in a global environment. 

     

    After reaching corporate executive, Ebony chose to blaze her own path and help people level up their careers and  business. ​ She helps her clients author their own narrative, set strategy, and learn how to be an iron fist in a velvet glove. Ebony teaches her powerhouse clients how to reach personal and career goals by knowing the difference between their “power”  at the office and at home.  People call her when they need assistance creating a vision, crafting a plan, need a nudge to be disruptive.

     

    LEARN MORE

    ⚫️ marteenhollandgroup.com

    ⚪️ prettylittleleader.com

     

    LET'S CONNECT

    ✉️ [email protected]

     

     

    FOLLOW

    ⚫️ linkedin.com/marteen-holland-group

    ⚪️ facebook.com/marteenhollandgroup

    ⚫️instagram.com/marteen-holland-group

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The loneliness of the manager

    by Carine San Juan
    Westend61/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    7 Strategies for How to Avoid Burnout at Work

    by HubSpot
    Community//

    5 Career Habits to Cultivate Success in 2020 (and Beyond)

    by Jennifer Brick

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.