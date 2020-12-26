Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Know your value

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The book, Know Your Value was a gift given after the “In the Black” event where Mika Brzezinski was a guest speaker.  The book is the revised 2018 edition of her earlier 2011 best seller. After several attempts, I put the book down, I could not get past the introduction.  I stood still in the moment of realization that women globally continue to be valued less than their male counterparts.  I wanted to know what Mika had to say but it was too painful to turn pages; I used my last Audible credit to purchase the audio version of the book – it was worth it!  The reader could persevere when I could not — which forced me to hear story after story, research study after research study about the woes of the gender pay gap. Chapter three was especially heartbreaking because it stated that  women also value women less than men.  Mika presents several studies as evidence of unconscious bias,

 “What was really shocking to me was the fact that women were as likely as men to ascribe leadership qualities to men, and dismiss equally qualified women. . .. What surprised me most was the news that most women, even if they get their well-deserved raise, won’t ever close the wage gap.”

   While the book presents some disappointing findings, it is not all doom and gloom. Mika shares her personal story of learning to value her contributions and negotiating for what she deserves. The book also weaves a tale of hope from the response to the first edition of the book to a national movement to help more women first assess their value then fight for it.  Mika’s final advice in the closing lines,

“The time has passed that we leave ‘money on the table,’ whether at your job, in your home, or with the person you love the most.  Know your value.  Get it. And finally, live the life that you deserve.”

As we reflect on an unprecedented year, it may be time to assess, and reaffirm our value.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Mika Brzezinski attends L&#039;Oreal Paris&#039; Ninth Annual Women of Worth Awards at The Pierre Hotel on December 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
    Community//

    Tips for Women on How to Ask for What You Want & Deserve in the Workplace

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Living With A Ravenous Thirst For Life: “Be a leader,” With Journalist and entrepreneur, Mika Ann Stambaugh and Dr. Marina Kostina

    by Dr. Marina Kostina
    Image Source: Rebel Circus
    Community//

    Ladies, not at your level? Move on.

    by Abigail Rogado

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.