Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to know when you’re truly ready to take the next step

Isn’t it the most frustrating place to be, when you know you’re meant for more, yet feel you need to hustle for every next client or sales?You might need to raise your prices, Increase the number of sales, Start delegating instead of doing everything yourself.Whatever it is, you’re done with where you are at right […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Isn’t it the most frustrating place to be, when you know you’re meant for more, yet feel you need to hustle for every next client or sales?

You might need to raise your prices, Increase the number of sales, Start delegating instead of doing everything yourself.

Whatever it is, you’re done with where you are at right now and so ready for the next step.

Yet… you get nervous when you think about taking the leap.

And your mind starts spewing thoughts like: 

“I am not ready”. 
“Right now I just don’t have the time, I need to finish project X first.” or “In two months from now, I will have the money to invest…

Here’s how you know what what is, and if you are ready for the next step:

  1. You’re secretly jealous when you see other people’s success on social media. Which only means you’re meant to do the same, but you’re not allowing yourself to got there. 
  2. You feel frustrated because people don’t see your value (aka clients don’t come running with their credit cards in hand ready to work with you!)
  3. You feel really excited and nervous when you think of being fully booked, hiring your team, or hitting consistent $25 K months

TRUTH: Your body and your emotions will guide you seamlessly to your next step. 

If you follow the signs, the right people and opportunities will come to your path. You watch the movie that gives you that one insight. Or you get prompted to reach out to that one connection that boosts your visibility. 

Only when you get in your head and start to question everything, you make it hard to know if you’re ready for the next step.

If you would listen to your heart without overthinking, what would be the one thing you would do today?

    Relinde Moors, Energy & Strategy Coach for Entrepreneurs

    Relinde Moors is an energy-work expert who specialises in helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of financial success. Her unique approach enables new and experienced business owners to get into alignment with their vision for their brand and eliminate self-limiting beliefs holding them back from achieving it.

    Relinde’s clients have been able to replace their professional salary within three months of starting their business, grow their companies to six-figures, win awards, and more. Not only is Relinde a former professional dancer and choreographer, but she also holds certifications as a yoga teacher, qigong teacher, and tai chi instructor.

    Relinde’s expertise has been featured in the media on podcasts, such as From Fear to Trust and Real Goddess Revolution. When she’s not helping her clients get to the next level, she’s taking professional dance classes and traveling throughout the globe.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Play in the Big Leagues

    by Lisa Larter
    Wisdom//

    3 Assumptions to Ditch to Start Attracting Your Ideal Client

    by Jen Hall
    Community//

    4 Proven Ways to Start Your Day Right (Even if You’re Not a Morning Person)

    by Kevin Harrington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.