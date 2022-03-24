Contributor Log In
How to Know When It Is Time to Consider Palliative Care For a Loved One

Approaching the end of a life is time challenging, frightening, and often heart wrenching. You don’t have to do this alone.

When the doctor says, “We are having a difficult time fixing you;” “I can’t fix you, let’s talk about comfort care;” “We have tried everything and the treatments are not working to eliminate the disease progression;” “I can not give you the quality of living that we were hoping for with the treatments at our disposal;” or “Let’s talk about how you can best live your life from this point forward,” — This is the time to consider end of life comfort care.

These are the words I wish physicians had the courage to say to their patients who are facing life threatening conditions. To qualify, some physicians do address these issues with their patients in a timely manner but, honestly, many do not. 

Remember, the medical model treats diseases that people have, not necessarily people that have disease. In today’s medical model disease is to be “fought” at all costs. Often the motivation for treatment is that what we learn from one patient’s experience, disease progression, success or failure, will help us learn how to treat others more successfully.

Unfortunately, this medical approach does not take into consideration that the body is programmed to die. Everybody dies and one of the ways it dies is because of disease.

Taking the above into consideration, it is really up to us, the patient and family, to look for the success or decline in the treatment options and progression. I am suggesting we consider all options with a clear vision of how we can live life in its best possible way, to look at life as being more than just the body breathing.

What can we look for that tells us when it is time to consider comfort care and not aggressive treatment options? Comfort care being palliative care, hospice care, and/or End of Life Doula support.

1. In spite of treatment the disease continues to progress, invade, cause pain and bodily symptoms. This appears so obvious yet in our desperation to stay alive, we often ignore the very message our body is trying to tell us.

2. When in your heart you question if your loved one or yourself will be here next year. We tend to give people more time than they have. If we are questioning, “Will I or they, really make it?” it is time to consider comfort care options.

3. Food, sleep, and social interactions are changing. There are more naps, less social interaction, and less and less food intake. These are signs the body is preparing to die. Yes, they are also signs of a person experiencing the reactions to treatments. There is a thin line here to be watched and observed.

4. As a patient, as a family, as caregivers, you are becoming exhausted, frightened and concerned about how life is unfolding and what the future holds. You don’t have to do this alone. There is support and guidance.

Bring up to your physician your concerns and fears about ending treatment and about the appropriateness of a palliative care or hospice referral. You do not need physician approval or a physical order for an End of Life Doula referral as you do for hospice and palliative care programs.

Approaching the end of a life, yours or someone you care about, is time intensive, challenging, frightening, and often heart wrenching. You don’t have to do this alone. There is support available BUT often YOU have to ask for it, the medical establishment doesn’t always offer it in a timely manner.

    Image of American Hospice Pioneer, Barbara Karnes, RN Author of &quot;the hospice little blue book&quot; Gone From My Sight, The Dying Experience

    Barbara Karnes, RN, American Hospice Pioneer at www.bkbooks.com

    Barbara Karnes, RN is an American Hospice Pioneer, Award Winning End of Life Educator, Award Winning Nurse, NHPCO Hospice Innovator Award Winner 2018 & International Humanitarian Woman of the Year in 2015.

    While at the bedside of hundreds of people during the dying process, Barbara Karnes noticed that each death was following a near identical script. Each person was going through the stages of death in almost the same manner. And most families had the same questions. These realizations led Barbara to sit down and write the "Little Blue Book." The book that changed an industry.

    Gone From My Sight has been in print continuously since 1985 and has sold over thirty million copies. Although it is often imitated, it remains the most widely used patient/family handout on signs of approaching death in the United States. It is the original source. With its publication and distribution, Barbara created one of the most important tools in the Hospice movement today: the patient/family educational booklet.

    "New Rules for End of Life Care," "Care For The Caregiver," and "This Is How People Die," Barbara's DVD projects, are starting conversations and garnering awards - in this country and around the world. In these films, Barbara compassionately explains the stages of the dying process, talks about behavior changes as they pertain to food, sleep, and withdrawal, and addresses issues relating to the use of narcotics, addiction, and overdosing. She explains how important it is to take care of yourself as a caregiver as well as guidelines to help you do that personally and with your caregiving team.

    “We don’t understand that there’s a normal, natural way of dying,” she says. “My goal is to help neutralize the fear that families and significant others bring to the bedside during the end of life experience.”

    All resources can be found here: https://bkbooks.com/collections/all-productshttps://bkbooks.com/collections/all-products

