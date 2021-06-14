Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Know If Your Life is Heading In The Right Direction

There Are No Sign posts

Am I Going The Right Way?

How do we know in life if we are headed in the right direction? How do we know if we are following the right path? Am I making the right decision, or am I going the wrong way?

The simple answer is we don’t, all we can do is go by what feels right at the time. Our feelings are our navigation system, our compass. There is no right path as such, and this will undoubtedly come with many bumps, crossroads, or even a dead end.

Feelings Matter

When you accept a new position, buy a new home, or marry the love of your life, how do you know if it is right? Many of us would say it felt right. There is no actual proof, evidence, guarantees in this decision; it all comes down to how you felt at the time.

So when it comes to the big questions such as am I doing the right thing? Am I following the right path? My answer will always be how do you feel about what you are asking? Does it feel like something you are curious or excited about?

Just Begin

All you can ever do is begin. Begin when there is a hunch, a desire, or an intrigue and go from there. The rules to this are there are no rules. You create the rules. You can do whatever you desire and creating your own path in life is an essential ingredient for a happy life.

    Teresa Townsend, ICF Certified Coach, Positive Intelligence Coach

    Teresa is an ICF Certified Coach, Mindset Expert and Mental Fitness Coach who helps stressed-out female executives to thrive during the menopause years.

