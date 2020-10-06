Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Know If You Are Ready For A Leadership Position

Kevin Ortzman talks about how to know if you are ready for a leadership position.

Stepping into a leadership role for the first time can be both an exciting and challenging milestone in one’s professional career. For some of these leaders, it may be the first time they lead their own team. This is why it is essential for you to do an honest analysis of your skills to help determine if you are ready to step into a leadership position.

You Are Respected By Coworkers
Effective leaders not only have built a strong reputation within the company, but their employees also respect them. Before stepping into a leadership position, look at the types of relationships you have within your company. Do your coworkers feel comfortable coming to you if they want professional advice, or if they make a mistake? These actions may signify a stronger level of respect, which can help make your transition to leadership as smooth as possible. After stepping into a leadership position, it is important to continue working to gain your employees’ respect further. 

You Have High Emotional Intelligence
In recent years, more focus has shifted towards the many benefits of high emotional intelligence, particularly within the workplace. Emotional intelligence refers to a person’s ability to control their emotions within interpersonal settings. Individuals with high emotional intelligence will understand the significance of things like empathy, self-awareness, and communication skills in every relationship.

This is especially important for those working within a leadership role, as it can profoundly impact your relationships with your employees. Leaders who are unable to control their emotions or fail to empathize with employees may find it difficult to retain talented individuals. 

You Take Constructive Feedback Well
There will be instances throughout your career that you will need to receive constructive feedback on your job performance. Effective leaders understand the significance of getting constructive feedback and welcome it from professionals they work with. This can not only help you grow as a professional, but it can improve your relationships with employees. Leaders should always be eager to learn more about how they can improve in their role, as they know the feedback is crucial for their long-term development. 

    Kevin Ortzman

    No stranger to hard work, Kevin Ortzman has spent his career building expertise and knowledge within the casino industry. He got his start in the area years ago, parking cars for casinos and building his career from the ground up. Now, most recently in his career, Kevin Ortzman served as the Regional President for Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Until recently, Kevin also sat on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Additionally in his career, Kevin served as a Trustee and Board Member for the Southern Nevada Culinary & Bartenders Pension Trust as well as the Regional CFO/VP of Finance and Assistant General Manager at Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally's Hotel Casino Integrated Resorts.

    Kevin Ortzman also took the entrepreneurial plunge in 1996 when he founded Ortzman & Associates, which he ran for 8 years.

    Kevin earned his BA in Business Studies from Stockton University and his Master of Business Administration in Executive Management from the University of California, Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management.

    Learn more about Kevin Ortzman on his website!

