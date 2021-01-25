How to keep your relationship healthy during the pandemic explains Hani Zeini

People are interested in establishing a robust relationship with their near and dear ones. Despite the challenges exposed by a coronavirus, people are trying their level best to connect. Although people get isolated within their homes, there is a desire among them to associate with friends and family members. Keep in mind that after a point in time, people will start feeling a need for togetherness, which is overwhelming for maintaining harmony and establishing a long-term relationship.

There are particular ways which you must contemplate. These tips would encourage couples who are spending time with each other during the pandemic. Moreover, keep in mind that a lasting relationship may help you attain your lifetime goals.

Hani Zeini shows you the path to maintain a healthy and happy life as a couple

Studies reveal that during the pandemic, the number of domestic violence cases and divorce has risen. However, you may reduce the numbers with the help of some tips. Take a glance at the following points

• Cabin and couples fever: when people get stuck down in their homes for a longer time, it is widespread to get crazy. People start becoming lethargic and also lose their sense of timing. The development of a sense of monotony follows this. It causes numbness of emotions, which further adds to the uncertain times. Although relationships offer solace, it is significant for each individual to take responsibility for developing a robust relationship. According to Hani Zeini, it affects not only the relationship but also their physical and mental health.

• Self-care routine: self-care is vital. Every individual has changed their schedule, which has brought detrimental effects to them. In this scenario, according to Hani Zeini, keep in mind that establishing and maintaining a proper routine is essential. From the sleep hours to the waking times to making breakfast to getting dressed, every day must be well-structured. In addition to this, the intake of nutritional food is also significant. Keep in mind that scheduling breaks for small meditation sessions, going for a walk, doing yoga, or other activities are highly desirable.

• Limit your workdays: another very significant way of developing a robust relationship is to set the boundary between your personal and professional commitments. When individuals are busy with their work from home deadlines, it is essential for them to also look at their obligations. Hani Zeini stresses that your personal life is of paramount significance, along with your professional commitments. When you can balance both of them, it will help you lead a healthy and satisfying life.

Apart from this, going for a walk together, working together, broadening the support system are other significant ways. It makes your partner feel special. You may plan something fun for your partner or your other members of the family. Keep in mind that a robust relationship depends not only on husband and wife but also on other family members.

Try to devote time to them so that you can also rectify the relationship crisis. Be cautious that when your personal life is not in order, nothing will work out efficiently.