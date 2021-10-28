How to Keep Your Mental Health in Check During Covid- Some Tips from Brain C Jensen

Routine, reliability, and consistency in our everyday lives are important to us as humans. We are afraid of change. The COVID-19 epidemic has wiped out much of that, and many of us have had to adjust to spending our days with our families or being fully isolated 24 hours a day. Stress, worry, and sadness might come from the uncertainty around the economic and health consequences of the disaster, as well as the inability to predict when things will return to normal.

After all of this is said and done, there are several activities you can really do to take care of yourself in this trying time. Understand that it’s acceptable to not be okay, and make use of such useful tips to get through the day.

Here are some tips from Brian C Jensen-

Routine will be your best buddy

It will assist you in managing your anxiety and will enable you to adjust more rapidly to your present situation. Make obvious differences between work & non-work time, preferably in your actual workspace as well as in your mental area. Choose something you enjoy doing that is not work-related and is not virus-related and that you’re doing when you are sick. It is more beneficial to work in short bursts with defined breaks in order to retain your mental focus.

Make Use of social media with Caution

Obviously, what perfect way to remain in touch with friends and family than to use social media sites like Facebook and Instagram? There are several positive aspects of social media, and there are some negative aspects.

Many well-intentioned friends may convey information that is inaccurate or deceptive in nature. Just because something appears on social media does not imply that it is accurate. The very last thing you need is additional tension brought on by erroneous information.

Take Good Care of Yourself

If caring for your mind is difficult for you right now, you may always begin by taking care of your physical health first. Brian C Jensen asks you to say that don’t drink or use drugs in excess of what you would ordinarily do, and if at all possible, refrain from using or consuming substances such as drugs or alcohol. When feasible, eat nutritious, well-balanced meals, and make sure you receive at least seven hours of sleep every night. Making time to move your body may have a variety of beneficial benefits on your mental health; thus, make time for exercise, even if it’s only a short stroll around the block.

To allow for more fresh air as well as circulatory systems into your body, you may also take deep breaths, exercise, and meditation.

The COVID-19 epidemic is putting a strain on many of us, both physically and mentally, because it is unlike anything we have ever experienced before. There is a possibility that you may struggle to keep up with household chores, exercise, and attain personal objectives such as decreasing weight or increasing your physical activity. Brian C Jensen asks you to avoid working for long hours continuously and give yourself a break in between.