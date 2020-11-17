How to keep your child mentally active and healthy?

Mental health is the most critical factor that helps our kids grow into healthy and content individuals. It is as important as physical health.

According to mental health statics, 20% of kids experience mental disorders every year. Of which, 50% are 14-years-olds. Children (5 to 16 years) have mental issues that can you can cure medicinally. However, 70% of them do not get appropriate medication at an early age.

Mental health plays a prominent part in the well-being of your child. If you are concerned about their physical performance, know that they should be healthy both physically and mentally to perform their best. Parents should be active when it comes to their children. They should be on the lookout for any changes in their behavior. Samanta Boddapati, a coordinator at Big Lots Behavioral Health Services at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and child clinical psychologist, says, “There is a range of mental health concerns that children can face in school from minor stressors such as nerves about upcoming tests or dynamics in peer relationships, to some of the common mental health disorders, such as learning disorders, ADHD, anxiety, and depression.”

If your child is experiencing any mental issue, you might see a few changes in them. They might feel sad or low, experience an inability to concentrate, feel excessive worry or guilt, ignore participating in physical activities.

These symptoms may differ depending upon the circumstances or the disorder. Mental disorders can have a visible impact on someone. A certain period of feeling sad or low might end up into something too big. According to the world health organization, “Worldwide suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death among adolescents.” It shows that taking care of their mental health should be your top priority.

You cannot cure all illnesses at home, but you can take a few steps to keep your child mentally healthy. The first step that can help you protect your child is a scheduled routine, a healthy diet, exercise, and good sleep. These things are not only essential for physical health but also play a vital role in mental health development. Try to teach healthy activities to keep their minds and bodies in better shape.

You can have an open conversation with your kids about their fears. Try to create a friendly atmosphere at home where they can discuss anything without the fear of judgment. If they have a better bond with someone at home, it can help them cope with a difficult situation in a better way. If your child is dealing with stress and anxiety, your support can help them get out of it.

Your unconditional love is what comforts them the most. Acceptance, love, and forgiveness should be a part of your family. They need to know that you love them without any big expectations and needs. Their school performance or activities should not affect your behavior towards them. If they are struggling with a chore, provide the support they seek. Their mistake or failure should come between any personal matters. Let them know that forgiveness and acceptance makes a person understanding. Your love and support help the kids gain confidence.

Try to make your home a place where they feel secure and protected. Sometimes, your good intentions can also make them feel fearful, secretive, and anxious. Anxiety is real for children. It can affect their studies and other activities. Try to find out the core reasons by talking to them and their friends. You can see the symptoms in changing routine, eating and sleeping disorder, extreme aggressiveness, emotional breakdowns, and nervous behavior. They can experience this due to uncertain things, such as drastic changes in their life. Most kids are not good at dealing with changes like moving into a new house or new addition in the family. They might struggle with their emotions but you can help them by providing all the comfort they need.

Along with a scheduled routine, kids need to have fun and free time to spend with their families and friends. Try to take out time for them, watch their favorite movies with them, and take them out on picnics. These little hangouts will help them feel lighter and relaxed.

Try to be more active when it comes to your kid’s mental health. If you observe any change or see any symptoms in their behavior, talk to them, and provide the help they need.