How To Keep Your Business Alive And Prepared For The Unfamiliar Future

Do you know that 80 percent of businesses are passing through their worst phase right now due to the pandemic crises going on around the world?

The sudden crash in business has made a lot of companies experience loss of revenue, customers, and employees.

In Fact, a majority of the firm at 74.8 percent cited the complete shutdown of operation and just over half of 53.1 percent cited a lack of demand. It is a bad experience after putting all you have to build your business just to see the sudden breakdown in one day.

However, a new approach is needed to get your business back on track, there will be a new era where all businesses need to implement flexibility and be ready to change with the advancement happening throughout the world. The changes will affect the way and how we deal with our customers and employees.

Here the question comes; what are the things you need to do before and after the lockdown to get your business from 0 percent back to 90 percent?

Below, therefore, are 5 simple strategies to keep your business alive and prepared for the unfamiliar future.

1. Develop a New Digital Strength

Either you like it or not, to succeed during this period you need a new way to digitalize your business.

Right now a lot of activities are going on online and most people will definitely be using their time to search online just to feel alive and to keep themselves busy. Also, most transactions will be done online and the winning team will be the once that can sustain their businesses with digital strength.

In fact, the number of people around the world using the internet has grown to 4.54 billion, an increase of 7 percent (298 million new users) compared to January 2019.

“Your business should use this time to build a strong online presence, try to advertise your business on top publications, expand your product with new contents and place your product and service in a way that negotiation and others can be done online and people can easily access and know more about your product,” says Sophia C, Business Analyst and professional SEO expert from VFMSEO.

Understand the customer journey and purchase cycles: Establish the mains phases of your potential customer and their principal touchpoints.

2. Adopt The New Revolution

As soon as the lockdown started, several businesses quickly figured out how to start working from home so the business can still continue. Aside from the fact that not all work and businesses can be done from home, but if yours happens to fall into the category whereby your workers can WFH.

It is better to adopt the idea on time before losing all your customers and your workers for another company that gives the opportunity to WFH.

In fact, recent research shows that 56 percent of employees have a job where at least some of what they do could be done remotely. Even their current estimate shows that (in 2020) is about 60 million U.S. employees could work-from-home at least part of the time (56% of the workforce).

The goal is not to stop work totally, let your customers know that you’re still active despite the situation around the world, the lockdown doesn’t totally stop you from working and giving results.

3. Upgrade Your Customer Support Center

Understanding the needs of your customers enables you to provide them with the right information, specific product, and services.

Giving customers the information they want to see will differentiate your company as one that cares about the needs of your prospects and customers.

The more you attempt to understand their unique situation, the more trustworthy you are to the buyer, and the more engaged they become.

However, we’re in a situation where most customers are not in a position to come out and patronize or buy any product.

What you need now is to build customer loyalty: It is more expensive to catch new customers, it is recommendable to keep the ones you already have. So, do you take the time to message your customers and ask how they are doing? Do you take the pain to know if they are keeping safe?

Showing a little gratitude and care might mean you won’t lose your customers forever even after the pandemic they will gladly come back to do business with you. And the once you just build a relationship with during this time will also come to patronize you.

As a smart entrepreneur, the interaction you made with your customers right now will determine if they’ll still do business with you after the lockdown.

4. Use remote Software And Technology To Track Your Business Productivity.

At a time like this where the only option is to work remotely if you still want to allow your business to move.

One of the ways to keep up the pace of your productivity is to use some remote software to track your business progress.

However, you have to adopt this new approach to get the best result for business productivity because the manual method you’ve always relied on won’t work; instead, you have to explore remote tools to ensure your organization continues to run smoothly in terms of collaboration and effective communication.

Conclusion

Your business is your symbol or design that differentiates your products or services from other businesses. It is the foundation for all your remaining marketing strategies because your success is defined by how far you can move with new trends.