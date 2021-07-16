How to Keep Working When You’re Just Not Feeling It

I’m sure we can all agree that our motivation isn’t at 100% these days. With everything going on and a lack of productivity in the office, it’s hard to get back into a routine again. The best way to stay motivated is by knowing what you do and don’t want.

If work still feels too far away from your reach, here are ten tips for you:

1. The hardest part is just getting started

Many people give up halfway through because they feel overwhelmed by the task ahead of them. One study found that simply taking one step toward your goal was often enough to increase motivation. Small steps add up!

2. Curb your distractions

When there is so much around you – enticing emails, social media, Netflix – it’s hard to focus on the task at hand. You get distracted easily because as soon as one thing catches your eye, another thing follows. And half of your day has passed without doing anything useful.

3. Establish a routine

I find that whenever I have a set time to work each day, it’s easier for me to maintain habits and daily discipline – ultimately allowing me to tap into my own creativity much faster.

Tip: if you don’t like these hours, stick with them anyhow! It will make your life so much easier. And once the habit is established, you’ll feel less restricted in times when change comes along.

4. Decorate your office desk

This might seem silly, but it makes me more inspired to do work when I can look at things that inspire me. Have a favorite picture or quote ready to post on your desk so you’ll have something to keep you going while working. You can even use personalized bobbleheads of your role models as a fun way to keep you motivated and on task! It’s very easy to get distracted by social media and other things, so having a reminder of what you’re really doing and why helps a lot!

Tip: If you find yourself procrastinating more often than not, it might be because your home office is in the same area like the kitchen or living room – if this isn’t possible, try finding another space for work that allows you to separate yourself from the rest of the house or family.

5. Remember why you started and what is your goal

It’s easy to get off track and lose sight of what you want to do. By clearing your mind, you can re-evaluate where you are and what decisions will benefit you the most in reaching your goal – whether it be an extra hour or two writing a blog post, working on that client presentation for next week, or just relaxing with a nice hot cup of tea!

6. Allow yourself mini-breaks

Stop working for 5 minutes at the end of every hour or break time and either look away from the screen or stop using the computer altogether. It’s important to keep your eyes from hurting, but it’s also healthy for your mind as you can reflect on what you have been doing without distraction. You can then come back refreshed and rededicated to work!

7. No more sitting

As we sit still, blood doesn’t flow properly, and it gets harder to concentrate. Get up and move around – walk through your home, go outside for a minute, or do any simple exercise. Soon you will find that taking breaks more often throughout the day will help you stay focused while also keeping yourself energized!

8. Create short-term and long-term goals for yourself

Goals are what you are working towards (short term might be different than long term). Without them, it would be hard to know if you were making progress with your work or not. These should be attainable so that when you do accomplish them, it will inspire you to move forward one step at a time.

9. Set aside time in the day to do something you enjoy

Make a portion of your day enjoyable. This could be eating a healthy snack, watching that funny YouTube video you have been wanting to see, doing some paperwork in the park during lunchtime, or just simply taking a break and going for a walk outside.

The key here is switching up your environment! It’s hard to concentrate when everything looks the same – so do something fun and different once in a while so that you can focus on what you are doing without being distracted by the same old routine.

10. Give yourself little rewards along the way

Rewarding yourself with something special will keep you motivated and feeling accomplished at the end of every day. It might not be anything big or expensive as it could just be a new pen or nice journal that you love to write in. Whatever it is, make sure it’s personally significant to you!