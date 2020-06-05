How to keep that random surge of motivation that you get at 2 a.m. going for the rest of your day.

We’ve all had it at some point in our lives: that urge to get up and do something productive with our lives at a random, unprecedented time and wondering to ourselves, “Why can’t I function on the same level that I am now all the time?”.

This spontaneous feeling of productivity can be explained by something called the the Ainslie-Rachlin model of self-control. At an earlier point in time smaller and larger rewards are both at an equal distance (you’re about to go to sleep, so the possibility of watching TV or getting work done are both about 8 hours away) and at this time the larger later reward (getting work done) is preferred over the smaller sooner reward (watching TV). So once we finish our short-term work, our minds want something easier to attain, more instantly gratifying, and your time goes to that and your motivation towards other goals decreases. There is more to it than that, like curve distributions, but that’s the gist. It is an issue of self discipline.

That said, here are some tips on how to keep the drive flowing for the entire day, and unsurprisingly most of them have to do with your mindset: