Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to keep stress and tension away during the pandemic? Guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Sarahbeth Hartlage

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sarahbeth Hartlage
Sarahbeth Hartlage

No one in 2020 thought that life would take a sudden shift with the pandemic outbreak! The COVID-19 virus affected people’s lives in many ways that had made them stressed and anxious. The global economy took a significant hit, and that resulted in people losing their job. Many offices got shut down, and people also experienced pay cuts. That is not all! The threat of getting affected by the virus had increased the stress levels of people globally. And it is necessary to minimize this to lead a good life.

Wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Have you been thinking twice before stepping out of home? Are you expecting life to get back to normalcy? If yes, you aren’t the only one. Many like you want to lead life like before. And the inability to do that is making them feel sad and tensed. It is necessary to bring some order and discipline to your current lifestyle to have an objective. For this, you might want to opt-in for the best wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage.

1. Make reading a habit

You can get consumed in the multiple news updates about the virus and its infections throughout the day. It is necessary to zone out from this and concentrate on other things. One of the best ways to do that is to take on the habit of reading. You can read light-hearted books or inspirational books to focus on the positive aspects of your life. Every day, after work, you should keep some time apart where you can read a book and feel motivated. It will allow you to reduce your tension and focus on positive things.

2. Organize your kitchen

Your kitchen space is an essential part of the house. You might want to renovate your kitchen space and decorate it differently. It doesn’t have to be a high-end kitchen renovation project. You might use the necessary ingredients available in your house and give your kitchen a facelift. It will inspire you to cook a healthy platter as well.

3. Count on motivational videos

It is essential to think about positive thoughts. Since the news of the pandemic always surrounds us, you might want to focus on motivational videos. It will help you to come across different authors and motivational speakers. It will help your brain to concentrate on the best aspects of your life.

4. Chanting

Do you wish to bring down your anxiety to a great extent? If yes, then you can opt-in for chanting after your meditation.  Chanting also gets classified as a form of meditation that helps the brain to release stress and relax. It enables the mind to develop the power to focus on one thought and have mental clarity. Chanting the “OM” sound or any other mantra is a good practice early morning that will help you feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

These are a few of the wellbeing guidelines that will help you shape your life correctly during the pandemic stress.

.

    Sarabeth Hartlage

    Sarahbeth Hartlage, Scholar

    SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school’s Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Community//

    General wellbeing guidelines for the pandemic phase – Sarahbeth Hartlage shares valuable insights

    by Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Community//

    Essential wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage to resolve the pandemic stress

    by Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Community//

    Sarahbeth Hartlage: Deal with the fear of getting coronavirus infection

    by Sarahbeth Hartlage

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.