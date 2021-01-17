How to keep stress and tension away during the pandemic? Guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

No one in 2020 thought that life would take a sudden shift with the pandemic outbreak! The COVID-19 virus affected people’s lives in many ways that had made them stressed and anxious. The global economy took a significant hit, and that resulted in people losing their job. Many offices got shut down, and people also experienced pay cuts. That is not all! The threat of getting affected by the virus had increased the stress levels of people globally. And it is necessary to minimize this to lead a good life.

Wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage

Have you been thinking twice before stepping out of home? Are you expecting life to get back to normalcy? If yes, you aren’t the only one. Many like you want to lead life like before. And the inability to do that is making them feel sad and tensed. It is necessary to bring some order and discipline to your current lifestyle to have an objective. For this, you might want to opt-in for the best wellbeing guidelines by Sarahbeth Hartlage.

1. Make reading a habit

You can get consumed in the multiple news updates about the virus and its infections throughout the day. It is necessary to zone out from this and concentrate on other things. One of the best ways to do that is to take on the habit of reading. You can read light-hearted books or inspirational books to focus on the positive aspects of your life. Every day, after work, you should keep some time apart where you can read a book and feel motivated. It will allow you to reduce your tension and focus on positive things.

2. Organize your kitchen

Your kitchen space is an essential part of the house. You might want to renovate your kitchen space and decorate it differently. It doesn’t have to be a high-end kitchen renovation project. You might use the necessary ingredients available in your house and give your kitchen a facelift. It will inspire you to cook a healthy platter as well.

3. Count on motivational videos

It is essential to think about positive thoughts. Since the news of the pandemic always surrounds us, you might want to focus on motivational videos. It will help you to come across different authors and motivational speakers. It will help your brain to concentrate on the best aspects of your life.

4. Chanting

Do you wish to bring down your anxiety to a great extent? If yes, then you can opt-in for chanting after your meditation. Chanting also gets classified as a form of meditation that helps the brain to release stress and relax. It enables the mind to develop the power to focus on one thought and have mental clarity. Chanting the “OM” sound or any other mantra is a good practice early morning that will help you feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

These are a few of the wellbeing guidelines that will help you shape your life correctly during the pandemic stress.

