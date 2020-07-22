How to Keep Moving Forward When the Future Is Uncertain

We recently passed the halfway point of 2020 and it feels like so much has happened.

A global pandemic? Mandated quarantine? Business shutdowns?

One year ago today, there was no predicting all the challenges we’d have to overcome.

Now, businesses are reopening and people are going out again. That means finally leaving your home for social and recreational activities.

Sounds exciting, right?

But the thing is, there is so much we don’t know yet. Coronavirus stress is real and you might be feeling anxious about the changes and uncertainties to come.

My intention is to help you move forward courageously, even when the future is uncertain.

Thoughts and Emotions You May Experience During These Changes

This global pandemic has completely overturned your daily life and perhaps even displaced you from your job. Your life has undergone so many drastic changes that you struggled to even catch your breath. And unfortunately, while coping with coronavirus in self-isolation, you may have developed:

Fear of public spaces and large crowds

Social withdrawal

Feelings of helplessness

Anger or panic when you see others not wearing masks or practicing physical distancing

Fear that the second wave of COVID-19 will hit

It’s easy to feel helpless when the entire world is shifting around you. We may not have all the answers right now. You may stumble and falter or feel scared and anxious. And that’s okay.

Even so, we will continue moving forward and these tips will help you keep putting one foot in front of the other.

How to Keep Moving Forward: 7 Tips to Help You Put One Foot in Front of the Other (Even If You’re Scared)

#1 Stick to a Routine

Uncertainty can be scary because you don’t know what to expect. Following a routine of self-care and personal growth can help you feel empowered and grounded again.

The Cleveland Clinic says, “It’s important to try to maintain some sort of schedule. Routine makes most people, especially children, feel safe.” When your external world feels chaotic, seek stability in your daily activities and habits.

Creating a morning ritual with calming activities, like journaling and meditation, can embolden you to tackle the day and keep yourself moving forward.

What is one must-do activity in your self-care routine? Share it in the comments below.

#2 Embrace Fresh Air and Sunshine

These past few months may have left you feeling cooped up in your home. If you feel like being stuck at home has stifled your creativity and inspiration, take this opportunity to get outside for fresh air and exercise.

Sometimes all you need is a quick trip into nature to help you feel motivated again. A simple walk while basking in the sunshine can do wonders for inspiring calm and tranquility. The Vitamin D your body absorbs will encourage overall well-being, lift your mood, and even lower your blood pressure.

#3 Get Plenty of Sleep

The benefits of sleep are widely known. It improves mood, brain function, and even your immune system. Try creating an evening ritual with activities that promote more sleep and quality sleep, such as:

Enjoying a slow and relaxing activity, like reading or a scented bubble bath

Journaling to unburden your thoughts and make it easier to slip into a deep slumber

Having an electronics cut-off time two hours before bedtime

You’re better equipped to face the challenges ahead when you’re well-rested and focused.

#4 Take a Break from Media

These past few months, you may have been addicted to following the latest headlines, from coronavirus updates to the horrific tragedy of George Floyd.

It’s helpful to stay informed, but staying plugged into the media might be adding fuel to the fear and uncertainty you might be feeling about the future. Instead of keeping tabs on the world around you, remember to check in with your body-mind. Activities, like meditation, prayer, and journaling can help you tune into your emotions and listen to what your body is telling you.

The outside world will always be there. So, take time now to cultivate daily habits that empower YOU.

#5 Practice Social Connection

I believe social distancing is somewhat of a misnomer. Instead, I say we practice physical distancing but remain socially connected. Because connection has been shown to boost well-being and even fortify your immune system. Your relationships also act as your support systems when you’re feeling overwhelmed with life.

In creating your routine, it may be helpful to reach out to close friends and family. If you’re still avoiding social gatherings, a simple video call can help you feel connected. For example, I meet with friends on Zoom for Happy Hour.

#6 Focus On the Things Within Your Power

There’s a reason why routines can help you feel rooted when your external world is going crazy. A routine encourages you to focus on activities that are within YOUR realm of power.

Businesses are going to reopen whether you are prepared for it or not. Other people will choose not to wear a mask and attend large social gatherings whether you approve or not. We still can’t say for certain that the worst of COVID-19 has passed.

But you can control what YOU do.

Even if we have to undergo self-isolation again, you can stay flexible and optimistic. You can practice daily habits that encourage you to feel empowered, grounded, and calm. And you can continue putting one foot in front of the other each and every day.

#7 Practice Gratitude

With all that has happened recently — COVID-19, racial injustices, dramatic shifts in your daily life — it can feel tempting to dwell on everything that’s wrong. The hopes you originally had for 2020 might be dwindling with each passing day.

But, I want to remind you that there is still so much good in your life.

Even during this global pandemic, you still have loved ones who are in good health. You still have a roof over your head and food in your belly.

And that’s worth celebrating.

If you’re feeling fear and uncertainty about the future, just remember that each step forward is an act of gratitude and optimism. You haven’t given up. You still have so much to live for and you have power in creating the future you want to see for yourself.

Seek Support When You’re Overwhelmed by the Coronavirus Situation

While self-care is essential to well-being, sometimes you need more. In these unprecedented times, you may be feeling helpless amidst the latest news and changes.

If you’re overwhelmed, it may be time to seek extra support. Because tackling life’s countless challenges need not be a journey you travel alone.

If you need somebody to stand alongside you and help you feel empowered again, sign up for a Complimentary “Overcoming Overwhelm” Discovery session with me. In this 60-minute consultation, you’ll:

Reveal a clear and compelling vision of what else is possible for your life when you no longer have so much on your plate and are enjoying your life again

Get simple and practical tips for how to break free from your symptoms of overwhelm

Tap into greater energy and inspiration

Explore how having a partner on your journey will provide a shortcut to all that you desire.

