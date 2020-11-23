Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Keep Motivated and Avoid Burnout With Nicola Napolitano

An article on how to avoid burnout and stay motivated.

Motivation is something that seems to come and go for most people, especially entrepreneurs. It is very important to stay focused and motivated at all times, but how do you do that? Entrepreneur Nicola Napolitano shares a few ways how he is able to gain motivation, avoid burnout, and more. 

What obstacles did you face to get to where you are now?

One of the biggest obstacles I’ve faced is the mentality of people who don’t want the same things as me.

People who want something else in their life cannot be a part of yours. It is an uncomfortable truth that real success depends on. If you don’t accept this drastic change, you can’t take the path to the goal.

What are your biggest tips for staying motivated?

Isolation. Focus. All that matters is to concentrate, test, experiment, make mistakes, try again, results, results, more and more. Never stop.

How do you avoid burnout?

Prioritization is essential. This is how things must be managed to avoid a collapse, confusion, and therefore accumulate unproductive stress for our business and for our economic growth.

What are some of your successful habits?

One habit is to always have eyes on the goal, be as productive as possible, mistakes or problems must be faced and not avoided, have a list of things to do but above all, do them in the right order. Don’t skip steps, don’t miss anything, focus on every step of the day without getting confused.

Now that you have a better understanding of how to keep motivated, avoid burnout, and create successful habits, figure out how you can accomplish these things for yourself. What works for Nicola may not work for you so it is important to try new methods. Another thing to keep in mind is to always remember why you started your journey. If you know your “why” then that will keep you motivated. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

