How to Keep Healthy Habits and Move from Work Home Back to Social Encounters

How often do you feel drained after a workday? Have you ever felt like your personal life has taken a back seat to your professional life?

Many people have experienced this during covid. Isolation and mental health has taken a toll as many new stressors have entered their lives over the last two years.

In today’s society, where many are working from home, new things have popped up, like taking care of the house and chores during the day in addition to work pressure. These things can lead to a sense of uneasiness and it can be difficult to keep healthy habits and move from home back into social encounters.

This blog post will show how to stay on top of your game by being your best self, and transition out of the work from home melancholy.

So, what are some easy ways to keep healthy habits and move from work home back into social encounters?

Create a schedule

One thing you can do is create a schedule that has personal time built in. This will help you have an understanding of when your day starts so it’s easier for you to get ahead of things. Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean that you are working all the time.

Make time to have fun

Make fun a priority. Don’t get stuck in the day-to-day doldrums that is actually more likely to happen when you are working from home. This can be something as simple as watching a TV show or reading an article that you enjoy, but it’s important for your mental health and well-being.

Don’t give up on socializing

It can often seem like there is no one around when you work from home, which means that you have to take the initiative. Reach out to old friends, colleagues and get back to socializing. Even if the meetings are on zoom, it’s important to make the effort.

Meditate For Your Mental Health

According to statistics in disturbemenot 52% of employers provided mindfulness classes or training to their employees in 2018. Ask your boss if they have or are willing to offer a mental health program.

Get away from the computer screen

It can be difficult to maintain healthy habits when you work from home. This is because of the lack of social interaction and a decent amount of time spent in front of your computer screen for hours on end. To avoid this, make sure that you have set periods where you take breaks to eat or drink something else

Join a Fitness Event

I spoke about this years ago in an article and it’s one of the best things I ever did for myself. Joining a fitness event provides a sense of community and it also presents a goal that you can work towards. There is nothing better to get you out of a ‘work from home funk’ than partaking in a fitness event.

Setting a goal for a fitness competition or event can help take your mind off the pressures of running a business. From Spartan races, BJJ tournaments, and marathons, to a CrossFit competition or a 5K, setting goals outside the workplace can have profound effects when you step back into the office. Here are 5 reasons why entrepreneurs & founders should commit to a fitness event. -George Kocher

There’s never a better time than today

It’s not always easy to find time for yourself or your loved ones, but making a schedule and sticking to it will make all the difference. You can’t expect big changes if you don’t put in the work necessary to maintain them; so get back on that social media bandwagon! And remember, there are plenty of ways to be active without feeling like you’re being productive–meditation is one way we recommend. If this seems daunting, give us a call and we’ll walk with you through how to plan your days more effectively (and enjoyably!). Try shaking up what works for you today by setting new goals or taking some risks!