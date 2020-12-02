Pregnancy is a wave of happiness in the life of a woman and also in the entire family. In this pandemic situation, the whole world is fighting against dangerous coronavirus. All the people are at risk, and the risks increase even more for pregnant women. Diet has become an essential factor in dealing with this situation to improve our immunity system. Pregnant women and their yet-to-be-born babies require more care to stay fit and healthy.

Adam K Veron shows the path of wellness of pregnant women

During pregnancy, women can get exposed to all kinds of risks and infections. Special care is necessary for them during this point in time. Let us go through the ways to keep pregnant women healthy during pandemic situation:

Follow a healthy diet: Proper nutritious diet is vital for pregnant women. You must eat the right balance of protein, vitamins, fats, and carbohydrates. Include fresh fruits, a variety of leafy vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products in your regular meals. Avoid added sugar, fast food, packaged food, and excessive salt intake. Adam K Veron says that freshly cooked meals get rid away all the germs, and it is healthy for the body.

Proper intake of health supplements: Even if you eat a proper healthy diet every day, you should take supplements. It will ensure that you won't face a kind of dietary deficiency during pregnancy. Folic acid supplements help to prevent some congenital disabilities of the brain and spine. Iron and iodine tablets will help expecting mothers to nourish their health.

Maintain personal hygiene: All people should maintain personal hygiene to stay well and active throughout their life. This is further important for expecting mothers. Wash your hands for at least 30 seconds, and do use a sanitizer to maintain wellness.

Wash foods before cooking: Do wash all the fruits and vegetables with an antiseptic solution before cooking and eating. Adam K Veron suggests that if you do not have any antiseptic solution, add some salt and baking powder in warm water. After washing the fruits and vegetables in warm water, dip them into cold water to get them free of germs and viruses.

Limit your cups of coffee: Researchers suggest that expecting mothers should not have more than 300 mg of coffee in a day. You should encourage yourself to eat more water and fresh fruit juice to boost up your immunity level.

Restrict your alcohol consumption: Expecting mothers should not drink alcohol. Experts are of the opinion that alcohol consumption is dangerous for expecting mothers and their unborn children.

Get adequate sleep: Sleep is essential for all people, especially pregnant women. During pregnancy, women undergo several hormonal changes that cause different transformation in their bodies. Sleep is vital to maintain a proper psychological and physiological balance in your body. Posture is also crucial to keep the food flowing to the baby.

Staying positive in any situation is the foremost thing that people can practice in this pandemic situation. As a result, take good care and remain active and improve the positive vibe within you.