How to Job Search During the Lockdown

The world has come to a standstill with an outbreak of Corona virus. Active job seekers have faced a great setback in their search for job. This article offers brief insight into the ways you could make an effective job search even during lockdown.

The pandemic of Corona has forced us to confine ourselves in the boundaries of our homes. Our daily activities have faced a stagnation and for the job seekers the time for landing a job has naturally prolonged. However, this lockdown should not stop your search for an ideal job. With an easily accessible internet connection, world is closer than ever. Use it effectively in your process of job search.

Spread your social media presence

Lockdown is eventually going to be lifted up and business houses and industries would require candidates to fill in their vacant positions. This is perhaps the best time to spread the word amongst your connection about job search. Actively search for jobs on social media by following industry specific and job specific hashtags. Connect with experts in your fields and learn about the opportunities you could avail. There might be a case that business houses that were not open to remote work earlier might require freelancer as of now in these hard times of lockdown. Keep your eyes open to avail any opportunity you can.

Create an active LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn is amongst the best professional networking site. Use it as a medium for your job search. Increase and develop your connections with industry experts and leaders. Be creative with your job search when you approach your connections. Besides, LinkedIn offers excellent opportunity to curate strong individual standing. Engage in conversations, be regular with your postings and be an active participant in groups.

Keep applying

As you did before lockdown, keep on applying. Follow your routine and send in your resumes. We recommend you to apply even when the job position doesn’t mention anything about remote work. Lockdown has compelled myriads of business houses to turn their ways to remote work. And even if that is not the case you would eventually be called upon for an interview when everything resumes. You would want your time after lockdown attending personal interviews instead of applying.

Take help from placement consultancies

This is one of the finest ways of ensuring that your job search process remains in line. Numerous placement consultancies have turned to remote work in this times of lockdown. These placement consultancies possess a huge clientele base. In these changed times, placement consultancies can help you secure virtual personal interview with business firms. You see, you might have a job to immediately join with once this lockdown gets lifted. Invest your time now and attend all the virtual interviews in this free time.

Volunteer for telephonic interview While sending in your resumes, show your willingness to appear for Skype or any virtual interview. Show you willingness to immediately begin work from home. You might be surprised but there are high chances of you getting a positive response.