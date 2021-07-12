How To Instantly Increase The Level of Joy In Your Life

Over the years, we convince ourselves that we don’t have the things that will make us happy. We don’t have opportunities coming to us. And that’s why we think we don’t love our lives.

This is so sad. The truth is that you’re not allowing the very things that you love into your life. You have trained your mind and heart to deny the very things that you want. I’ll show you.

For a decade, I had trained my husband to not buy flowers for me. I taught myself, unfortunately, that they were a waste of money because they didn’t last. So every Valentine’s Day, anniversary, and birthday would come and go without blossoms gifted, and my sadness would increase.

Pushing Away Things You Love

Ridiculously, I hoped this would change without any action on my part. But the whole situation was my fault. I had pushed down something that I loved because I convinced myself that other priorities were more important than me.

So one day I was in the grocery store, strolling past the floral section, and it hit me like lightening. I realized how stupid it was to have not enjoyed such beautiful things for years. Because I loved fresh flowers.

So I started buying them for myself every single week. I flipped a switch and recognized that this was something I had denied in my life, that I actually loved. I ended this pattern ended that day.

It’s Simple Little Things That Bring The Love

You don’t have to have all of these monumental things in your life in order to love it—the cars, big house, millionaire status. It’s all of the tiny things that can easily be in your life that make the difference—fresh cut flowers, reading a book with a cup of tea, watching the fire at night, climbing a tree with your kids.

And you have pushed these things out of your life because you don’t have enough time, enough money, enough energy. It’s all a farce. You’re listening to the negative side of you that has steered the boat for too long.

The First Step To Take

Are you really ready to have more joys in your life? Then you need to truly listen to your heart and remember what you love. Ask yourself what simple things light you up and make you feel wonderful?

Clean out the cobwebs in your mind and tap into the happy centers of what you’ve enjoyed in the past. Remember what simple things make you stand still in the moment and want to soak it all up, because of how much you loved it.

Make a list of these things. Write them down, in pen, on paper. Then put that list next to your calendar, planner, computer so you see it daily. So you cannot forget those things you’ve written down. Add to it whenever you want.

Intentionally Bring Them Back Into Your Life

Next, schedule one of these things into your week. Literally have an appointment or time dedicated to this loving thing in your schedule. Setup reminders, write it on your mirror, email yourself, have it on your priority list, and don’t let it get lost!

Then act on bringing that thing you love into your life. Don’t make an excuse to reason your way out of it like you have for too long. It’s okay if you feel a little selfish indulging in a simple pleasure. It’s okay if your mind tries to convince to go back to denying it.

Don’t listen. There is joy right on the other side of acting on this desire! This is the most direct path to your increased level of happiness and joy in your life.

Allow Yourself To Enjoy It

So finally enjoy this moment of receiving. Relish the action of receiving this loving gift. If it’s getting yourself a little gift, love the gift. If it’s going somewhere to see a friend, soak up their loving energy as much as possible.

It’s really easy to start feeling happier and instantly increase your joy when you simply allow the things you love into your life. Say a truly gracious “thank you” to the neighbor that brings you a plate of cookies. Hug your baby just a little longer while you’re playing with them on the floor.

It doesn’t take a mountain of movement in your life to feel and have more of what you want. When you start with the little things, the bigger things come much quicker because you’ve carved a path for them.