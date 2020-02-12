How to Infuse Education into Your Child’s Valentine’s Day Celebrations

There are some simple tips to touch on each school subject that are sure to capture the children’s attention while they socialize with their classmates.

Fostering Imagination Through Reading

As reports show that reading for fun declines between ages 8 and 9, this is a wonderful way to keep reading top of mind from a young age. Read Valentine’s Day books that help foster children’s imagination and creativity. Some classic Valentine’s Day books with notable authors include: Franklin’s Valentines by Paulette Bourgeois, Little Critter: Happy Valentine’s Day, Little Critter! by Mercer Mayer, Amelia Bedelia’s First Valentine by Herman Parish, The Valentines Bears Gift Edition by Eve Bunting, Snowy Valentine by David Peterson and an all-time favorite, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch by Eileen Spinelli.

Keep Mathematics Simple and Playful

Valentine’s Day math problems can make math less intimidating to students who may not enjoy the subject and help those who are enthusiastic practice their skills in a unique way. Create a candy heart pattern worksheet using conversation hearts. Each of the letters on the worksheet (A, B, C) will represent different colored candy hearts. For example, an ABA pattern, where A represents pink and B represents green would look like: pink, green, pink, pink, green, pink, pink, green, pink. Students are encouraged to decide the color and letter of the pattern. Afterwards they can snack on the conversation hearts!

Writing Practice Through A Thoughtful Technique

Mad Libs surrounding Valentine’s Day are a stimulating way for students to work on their vocabulary. Children can personalize them for their friends and family members, and this gives them a project to take home and share with their loved ones.

Geography: Identifying All 50 States

Statistics show that Geography is something Unites States students struggle with, so it’s best to start with the country in which they live, the United States! Knowing all 50 states is a great first step into the subject. One fun way to approach this on Valentine’s Day is to have a large map of the United States and let students take turns placing hearts on the states they know. Even if their answer is incorrect it’s a great opportunity to tell them the correct name of the state and provide some fun facts about the state to help them remember it. For example, if they get Illinois wrong, explain it’s the land of Lincoln, the United States 16th president or that it is home to Chicago, the Unites States third largest city.

Learn from Sweet Treats About Science

No Valentine’s day is complete without a little sugar. Gift the class with an educational sweet treatsuch as Yowie surprise inside chocolates. The Yowie surprise inside chocolate eggs are not only a yummy treat, but also come with a limited-edition collectible animal and leaflet that features a picture of the real-life animal, its level of endangerment and many fun facts to encourage children to start learning about wildlife conservation. They are also non-GMO, nut-free, gluten-free, have no artificial colors or flavors, and are Kosher and Halal-certified milk chocolate to meet children’s very wide dietary needs. Kids can share the animals or trade them and go around the room and read the fact sheets about each different type of animal. It’s an exciting way to have a snack with a collectible animal while also learning about the animals they reveal inside their chocolate treat.

Organizing a children’s school holiday party and turning the experience into an educational one where they associate learning as fun, can be quick and easy as these ideas suggest. When they reach high school, algebra and physics may seem less fun, but developing their love of learning can help set them up for future success.