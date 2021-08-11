Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Increase Your Energy Without Coffee

EveryBODY Move Your Feet

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is here. It includes 3 ways to leverage energy medicine to influence your energy.

How do you feel right NOW? Tired, grateful, happy, sad, annoyed, bored, unmotivated…?

Listen to this while reading this. 

Now get up and dance

… get up

and dance! At least move your feet

How do you feel NOW? Energized, happy, silly, excited, confident…?

Do this one simple habit to elevate your energy this month:

1. When you feel a disempowering energy pattern come on (frustration, anger, sadness…) put on this song & dance your heart out.

You can change your energy by using your body differently at any moment. Some energy exercises here.  

Dancing for you,
Gabi 

    Gabriella Rosen

