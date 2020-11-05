Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Increase Your Chances Of Winning An Election

Most Americans are familiar with the unfolding 2020 presidential election that has pitted Donald Trump against Joe Biden and split the country along increasingly turbulent political fault lines.

However, the presidential election at the national level is just one of the thousands of smaller elections at the state and local levels that voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on at the ballot box in November.

While professional politicians with the funding needed to carry out polished campaigns have all the resources they need to hire the right advisers and invest in winning strategies, local politicians’ success (especially for ones with little or no experience in electioneering) largely depends on their ability to learn quickly and adapt their strategies appropriately to maximize their chances of winning come election day.

Throw Out the Old Playbook

If the election of 2016 taught one central lesson, it is that the old manual for how to put together a winning political campaign is no longer applicable in the modern era.

Hillary Clinton, with all the institutional backing of the press and power establishment behind her, ran a wholly orthodox campaign full of flowery rhetoric and predictable campaign speeches.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, made waves for his bombastic statements, extensive social media usage, and unorthodox speaking style.

The results speak for themselves: one candidate won and the other lost. It’s time to reimagine what winning an election takes at every level.

Get Involved in Local Politics

Especially at the local level, getting plugged into the network of local power-brokers, political activists, and constituent special interest groups is a must. People are more likely to vote for someone they know and someone who seems committed to doing what it takes to win.

Construct Your Own Support Network

A similar but distinct strategy to getting to know the local players in the political scene should be constructing your own support group. This will mainly be volunteers (especially for local elections) but may involve some paid staff. This network can be used to help build and maintain your campaign, but they may also help you connect with members of the community and local leaders, as well.

Choose Your Battles Carefully

Some elections are more winnable than others. As a candidate, you should assess each possible match-up before committing to a run to determine your chances of coming away with a victory.

These are just a handful of the many strategies that successful politicians employ to successfully campaign for elected office.

    Ralph Arza, Founder at Arza Consulting Group

    Based in Miami, Florida, Ralph Arza is a distinguished community leader who cares deeply about serving others. Born in Santiago de Cuba, Ralph Arza’s family were forced to move to Florida in 1966 when Fidel Castro seized power and began a new life. While not an easy life change, having to leave everything his family had ever known behind left a lasting impression on Ralph’s life going forward. This experience taught Ralph that he needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him and try to make a difference in the world. After leaving Cuba, Ralph grew up just outside of the Orange Bowl in inner city Miami. Ralph would regularly attend practices and games in the Orange Bowl, which is how he came to develop a passion for the sport. 

     

    In 1972, he even attended every single home game for the undefeated Miami Dolphins. When Ralph got older, he chose to play football at Miami Senior High, and his team eventually made it to the District Championship for the first time in over ten years. While attending Miami High, he met the woman he’d eventually marry - Eris Barrea. Ralph attended Beloit College in Wisconsin after graduating from Miami High in 1978 and played football there for one season before deciding to return back to Miami and attending Miami Community College.

     

    After getting his start as a government teacher at Miami Senior High School, Ralph went on to become the school's Head Football Coach, through which he led his team to a number of victories and championships. From there, Ralph was elected to become the District 102 Representative in the Florida House of Representatives. He worked to improve education as the Chair of the PreK – 12 Education Committee as well as the Vice Chair of the Education Council. With his coaching experience, Ralph has continually aimed to ensure that students in the state of Florida have opportunities for quality education as well as personal growth. Ralph Arza worked with Jeb Bush to create Florida’s A+ program. This program was aimed at improving the standards in both middle and high schools within Florida’s counties. 

    Ralph now works with local business owners and entrepreneurs in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to provide meaningful business solutions through his company, Arza Consulting Group.  Ralph will always believe in the power of education and has shown so throughout his years of service in the field. To learn more, visit Ralph Arza's website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

