Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Incorporate Your Values in Your Business

Taylor Slango, CEO and Founder of Aligned and Ambitious Co shares her advice on how building in values into your brand messaging

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Taylor Slango, CEO and Founder of Aligned and Ambitious

As we become more conscious as a society, it’s important our businesses represent something much larger than just ourselves. Now more than ever people want to invest in businesses and brands that have solidified values and represent those values well.

Here are 3 ways you can more intentionally infuse your values in the way you do business:

1. First, it’s important to clearly define what your values are and WHY Define Your Values and Your Why

I believe it’s important to re-evaluate your company values often to be clear on what you stand for and what you don’t. I recommend writing out all the values that are important to you and what your company stands for and then creating a top 10.

2. Create an ongoing plan of how you’re going to take action to represent your values

It’s not enough to talk about your values, it’s important to stand by them and take action. Once you have your top 10 values, you can look at the highest ranking ones and put them to work. Maybe you make a monthly donation. Maybe it’s volunteer work. Maybe it’s a monthly training you hold for your team.  Maybe it’s just raising more awareness. In addition to implementing those values, you want to ensure that your team is a good representation of those values as well. That’s why I recommend having team meetings periodically and reviewing those values. 

3. Share with your audience and community how you’re showing up Show Your Audience How Your Brand is Committed to Those Values

This is a great way to tell your audience what’s important to you and what you’re doing about it. This creates a ripple effect of positive change. They’ll be inspired to take action and your business will be held accountable to continue taking action too.

In my business, I sent out an email each month called the Behind The Business Report and by doing this we’re living up to our value of transparency. Inside this report we share what strategies we’re testing, how the business is doing financially, and what we’re doing that month to take action to support our values and how our community can do the same.

This creates a much more unified relationship between you and your client base which will allow you to do your job even better and help your clients get even more of what they want.

For more tips on how to incorporate values into your brand head to my private Facebook Group to see more live trainings and free workshops.

Taylor Slango, CEO and Founder of Aligned and Ambitious

Taylor Slango, Business + Mindset Coach at Aligned and Ambitious Co.

If we’ve never met before, I’m an online business coach helping female entrepreneurs build businesses that give them time and money freedom. Through my 5-star podcast Aligned & Ambitious Radio, my Facebook community, and my coaching, I’ve helped more than 250 women grow their 6-figure foundations — and served 13,000 more. The women I work with sell out their launches, master their marketing, and become innovative leaders in their space.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Choosing the Right Charity for Your Company

by Lambros Christofi
Community//

Rob Timmermann: “Your brand defines who you are and what you represent”

by Ben Ari
Community//

The Rebirth of the Growth Mindset

by Chuck Mollor

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.