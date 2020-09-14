Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Improve Your Writing By Finding Your Zen

Writing should be a spritiual experience. But, more often than not, it can be stress-inducing. Whether it’s basic journaling or writing content online, finding your Zen can help you write better content in less time. Here are a few key ways to improve your writing right now, by finding your Zen and harnessing it. Why […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Writing should be a spritiual experience. But, more often than not, it can be stress-inducing.

Whether it’s basic journaling or writing content online, finding your Zen can help you write better content in less time.

Here are a few key ways to improve your writing right now, by finding your Zen and harnessing it.

Why You Need to Write Longer Content

Writing is a fantastic tool for so many unique purposes.

Whether you are looking to scale organic business growth, become a writing freelancer, or build a story around your brand, long-form content wins.

Long-form content…

  • Ranks better on search results, increasing the eyes on your content
  • Generates 3.8x more backlinks, meaning more referral visits from other websites
  • Keeps attention for longer

So, how do you sit down and write 5,000 words about a given topic or story?

Here is how to harness your writing Zen.

Don’t Brain Dump

One of the most common writing tips is to simply brain dump on a document and see what happens.

The only problem?

You write for 1-2 hours, have produced some great stories, but now you have a massive document that’s (1) unorganized and (2) anxiety inducing!

Writing like this is great to get ideas out, but then you leave the most tedious and stressful tasks for the end: formatting, organizing, and producing a story that people stick around to read.

Instead, a great way to find your writing Zen is by settling into your story. By planning out the setting, plot, conflict, characters, theme, and more.

Make a table of contents before you start writing in a Google Doc. Organize your story or article before you begin:

Brain dumps sound great in theory, but in practice, they lack direction and focus, both of which are needed to find writing Zen.

Utilize Minimalist Tools

There is a nearly endless amount of writing tools out there from grammar editors to synonym generators and everything in between.

But, using too many tools takes you out of your flow state, disrupting creativity.

Synonym tools are great, but you could spend five minutes trying to find the perfect word.

Instead, stick to a single tool that is minimalist in nature. One that doesn’t require you to “stop and go.”

Personally, I love writing in Hemingway:

It’s free, includes formatting options, and highlights sections based on factors like:

  • Adverbs
  • Passive voice
  • Simple or complex language
  • Readability

Don’t Neglect Physical Space

Physical space is often regarded as seperate from the online world.

When you are writing, it’s not. Writing in a flow / Zen state is heavily impacted by your surroundings.

Noises, motion, ambiance, and aura all impact your creative ability.

Test new music. Try simple instrumentals without lyrics. Try raising volume, and lowering it. Find a window spot in a café or your apartment/house to garner inspiration.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer here.

Test, test, and test again until you find the right combination that promotes both creativity and focus.

On to You

Finding your Zen is rarely simple in writing, but when you do, words flow from your keys effortlessly.

Use these tips to help you get in the zone and write better content than ever before.

    Jeremy Moser, Chief Marketing Officer at Wordable

    Jeremy is the Chief Marketing Officer at Wordable, a tool that exports Google Docs to WordPress, formatting and all. He's also co-founded uSERP, a digital brand building agency. His latest project is Login Lockdown, a security site helping you pick the best tools to protect your data online. His work has been featured consistently on Search Engine Journal, Foundr, Entrepreneur, and more.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    By fizkes/Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    5 Smarter Habits of Highly Efficient Writers

    by Thomas Oppong
    Community//

    Easy Writing Skills and Tips that Will Quickly Set You Up For Success

    by Cindy Batchelor
    Veja/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Writing Down The Things You Need to Do Tomorrow Settles Your Brain

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.