Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Improve your Workplace Meeting Culture

Are workplace meetings draining your energy? Here are some practical tips to make meetings a better use of time, whether you’re the meeting host or an attendee.

By

Every organisation I’ve ever worked with has told me they have a problem with their meeting culture.  People have too many meetings, and most meetings don’t feel like a good use of time.

Whether you’re the one organising the meeting, or you’re invited to attend, here are some practical ways to improve your meetings at work.

If You’re Organising/ Hosting a Meeting

Before the meeting:

  • Check whether you really need to have a meeting.  Could it be a quick conversation or phone call, or even an email update?
  • Be clear on the rationale for who you’re inviting.  What’s their role in the meeting? Can they provide updates, or make decisions? If not, they’re unlikely to be the right people to include.
  • Ensure you are clear on the purpose of the meeting. What outcomes do you desire as a result of the meeting? Knowing this will help you stay focused and ensure there is a genuine need to meet.
  • Check availability and avoid double-booking people, before sending invitations.
  • Make the meeting subject/purpose clear in the invitation – don’t just write ‘meeting’.
  • Add a high level agenda or a bullet point list of the purpose/desired outcomes of the meeting to the body of the invitation. This helps invitees know what to expect and prepare.
  • Don’t default to 30 or 60-minute meetings.  Some meetings expand to take as long as the time allotted, so schedule less time.  It’s amazing what can be achieved in a short amount of time with a focused purpose, outcomes and agenda.
  • Avoid the temptation to cram in multiple agenda items.  Information updates may not require meetings.  True discussions and decision-making should be given due time on the schedule.
  • If actions are required in the meeting (e.g. discussions, decisions) circulate relevant background information beforehand as pre-reading.  Be explicit about what will be expected in the meeting itself (e.g. a decision to be made).

During the meeting:

  • Start on time. If your attendees suffer from habitual lateness, start training them to be there on time by getting underway at the scheduled time. This also shows respect for those who have made the effort to get there on time. 
  • Briefly set out the purpose/outcomes/agenda to ensure everyone is clear why they are present.
  • Take notes of decisions/actions.  Either make notes yourself or have a note-taker present to capture decisions, actions and outcomes. 
  • Summarise actions and outcomes at the end of the meeting so everyone knows the next steps. 
  • Finish 5 minutes early.  Many people have back-to-back meetings booked, so finishing 5 minutes early will allow them to be on time for their next meeting.

If You’re Invited to Attend a Meeting

Before the meeting:

  • Don’t automatically accept.  If you’re not available or have something else at that time, it’s perfectly acceptable to decline and offer an alternative time.
  • Equally, if you’re not sure what the meeting is for, or why you’re invited, check with the organiser before you accept.  Ask the purpose of the meeting and what your role is, and what the meeting’s desired outcomes are.  Don’t allow yourself to head off to meetings if you’re not sure what you’re going to.
  • If you’re not the best person to attend, delegate the invitation.  Be sure to delegate to someone who has the authority to make decisions/provide updates/contribute to the meeting, or you’ll simply waste their time and still have to get involved.
  • If you have back-to-back meetings scheduled, let the organiser know you can’t be there on time/you’ll have to leave early.  Don’t set yourself up for a day of running late from meeting to meeting.
  • If pre-reading is included, schedule time in your calendar to read it and prepare for the meeting.

During the meeting:

  • Be on time.  As above, get out of the habit of allowing a schedule of back-to-back meetings either by declining, or explaining up-front that you’ll have to leave early to get to your next meeting on time.
  • Be present.  Meetings aren’t the time for checking emails and doing your work.  If you’re not involved in the conversation, you shouldn’t be at the meeting.
  • Be involved.  If you’re not participating, you shouldn’t be there.
  • Ensure you leave the meeting with an understanding of decisions, actions and next steps, especially actions that you have been tasked with.  If the meeting organiser doesn’t offer these, speak up and ask before the meeting ends.  Productive meetings become ineffective without clarity on actions and without accountability around next steps.

Changing your meeting culture won’t happen overnight, but adopting these small changes will make an impact. Share these tips with your co-workers to start making change today.

Ruth Christie, Leadership & Personal Development Coach at ruthchristie.com

Ruth Christie is a certified leadership and personal development coach who supports high-performers to flourish.

Ruth provides fresh perspectives to her clients to expand their thinking, better understand themselves and accelerate action and change.

She has credentials in a range of cognitive-behavioural/applied neuroscience coaching techniques and is a certified mBIT Coach and mBIT trainer.  She particularly loves the transformative results that her clients achieve from connecting deeply with and aligning their multiple brains.

Ruth’s leadership philosophy is founded on self-leadership and she is passionate about helping people become intentionally impactful so they create a positive ripple effect in the world.  Reach out to Ruth on social media or via her website to learn more.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Is FOMO Hurting Your Meeting Culture?

by Tai Tsao
Community//

Run Wildly Effective Meetings With This One Powerful Template

by Soren Kaplan
Community//

5 Ways High-Performance Organizations Make Meetings Effective

by Elise Keith

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.