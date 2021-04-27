How to Improve Your Relationships with the People That Matter Most to You

In a virtual context, we are more linked than we have ever been, but surveys have shown that many people still feel isolated. All the more incentive to make an attempt to strengthen interpersonal relationships. In addition to forming close relationships with people we care for, it is critical to create “bridging links” to bring diverse communities within a society together.

This reflects a commitment to the idea that we’re all in this together and that the greater good is essential for a good life.

1. Increase your social capital

Evaluate how you can get people from diverse backgrounds together from a common purpose to create what Harvard professor Robert Putnam refers to as a society’s “social capital,” facilitate trust, and have a positive effect on the wellbeing of the entire group.

2. Think about how you make other people feel.

Have an eye out for the positive of people. Instead of focusing on what’s wrong with them, consider what’s right with them. For every important comment, you must give or receive five encouraging statements in order to thrive. With this in mind, practice reflecting on what your partner, family members, or colleagues have done right instead of what they have done wrong. Rather than criticizing, praise and inspire.

3. Demonstrate empathy and acknowledge other people’s perspectives before responding.

To mitigate blame, consider everyone as a helpless child. Reassure yourself that we’re just just trying to get by, and that we’re just going to make mistakes. It’s much easier to blame and judge than it is to admire and empathize. The latter, on the other hand, is much more satisfying and has a far broader social influence.

4. As a family, do more together

Establish a schedule that ensures you do at least one of those things together every week, whether it’s playing golf, going for regular runs, going to the beach, fingerpainting, kite-flying, or playing Scrabble. It’s all too easy to get together and watch TV. Interaction, on the other hand, produces humor and positive resonance, which helps to reinforce bonds. Positive emotions and relationships are boosted by teamwork and team-play, particularly among family members.

5. Have a “Analog Night” once a week.

Place all of your electronic devices in a basket and set aside at least a few hours for a “no-phone boundary.” If you have children, they can play outside or find and do something that does not require a phone, while you can have long conversations at the dining room table or in the living room, read a book together, or build anything together.

We all have intensely busy lives, and while we shouldn’t get too reliant on others or let them control our emotions, we should set aside enough time to cultivate meaningful relationships with those in our network of friends. And we need good connections in order to be happy.

