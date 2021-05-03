How to Improve Your Mental State of Mind with a Balanced Lifestyle

We often hear the word balance lifestyle but never really pay attention to it; most of us confuse the phrase with “time management” and often use it interchangeably. Of course, time management is a major chunk of it, but how will you manage time if you don’t really know what you’re doing and whatever your doing is leading you towards your goal or even helping you maintain a positive state of mind.

Keep only those things that speak to your heart. Then take the plunge and discard all the rest. By doing this, you can reset your life and embark on a new lifestyle Marie Kondo

Here are five best practices you should focus on right now, for your well-being in this burnout prone modern world.

Learn to Trust People-

In this competitive world, it’s hard to trust people; you never know who’s happy to see you succeed and who’s always ready to take you down. But our greatest enemy in this situation is our thoughts; we often make judgments based on past experiences. You may have been hurt in the past by friends, family members, or colleagues, but your attitude will decide how you move forwards in life. Keeping your guard down and letting people come closer to you is the first step towards peace of mind; you might find someone who turns out not as you expected, but you may also find someone who always has your back.

I love that I have learned to trust people with my heart, even if it will get broken. I am proud of everything that I am and will become Johnny Weir

Eat Healthy-

Eating healthy is not a choice, it’s a lifestyle. In this fast-paced world, we’re often selecting the quickest and most convenient option without thinking about its impact on our health. Juices have replaced fruits, processed food has replaced fresh vegetables our everyday choices are getting bad to worse, this may not seem bad at first but it can cumulate to cause greater problems in the future.

Studies have found that unhealthy eating is lined to depression, anxiety, store and other adverse physical and mental condition.

Personally, I switched to healthy eating habits six months ago. My diet includes all fibrous vegetables, protein, and healthy sources of carbs; I experience improvement in breathing, better digestion, improved focus, and countless other benefits.

Self-Learning –

Educating yourself is the best way to learn because firstly it’s driven by your own curiosity and secondly you also learn from the process. You can learn a little bit about everything or become an expert in a particular field. Start off with something you’re interested in and dedicate at least an hour every day, you have tons of resources online including e-books, videos, forums, and blogs.

Now, what role does it play to improve your mental state of mind? the answer is if you’re constantly learning and educating yourself, it will give you a massive boost in self-esteem and self-confidence. It will give you a clear vision of your goal and a sense of purpose. People who are constantly learning have a greater ability to manage stress and feel better.

Learn everything you can, anytime you can, from anyone you can – there will always come a time when you will be grateful you did Sarah Caldwell

Teach Others-

There is a saying that “knowledge not shared is knowledge wasted,” and it’s true. Sharing knowledge is not our priority, but take it in a sense that it was the willingness of others to teach that helped us acquire this knowledge. Now it’s our responsibility the continue the process. Trust me. This will benefit others and create a sense of belonging and make you happy from the inside that you could help someone learn and better themselves.

Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach. Aristotle

Physical Fitness-

This article is about the mental state of mind, so what does physical fitness have to do with it? Studies say that regular exercise can have an impact on mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. When you exercise, your brain releases a hormone called endorphins which helps you feel good physically and mentally. After a long day at work, people usually feel that they are too tired to go to the gym, but it's actually the brain that's tired and not the body.

Conclusion-

These were five best practices to achieve a balanced lifestyle that would directly impact and improve your mental state of mind. why I believe these practices are effective is because they address all the three important aspects of your existence that is physical, mental, and spiritual.