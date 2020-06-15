How To Improve Your Memory In 5 Easy Steps

When life gets busy, everyone experiences moments of forgetfulness. Even though it is a very natural occurrence, it leaves us frustrated and annoyed. Genetics plays a big role when it comes to having a good memory. Other than that, medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease also impacts memory loss.

However, tons of research studies have indicated that maintaining a healthy lifestyle could have a positive effect on your memory. For instance, if you maintain a healthy weight, you are less likely to experience moments of forgetfulness.

If you have trouble recalling things that are trapped at the back of your brain, in the unconscious memory, here are 5 natural ways to improve it:

Make Time for Meditation

Meditation practice has a great impact on your life as well as health in many ways. It is soothing, relaxing, lowers blood pressure and has said to improve your memory. As the gray matter in your body declines, it negatively impacts your cognitive functions and memory.

Studies have shown that relaxation techniques in meditation improve short-term memory loss in elders as well as in people in their late 20s.

One study conducted in Taiwanese college indicated that students who practiced meditation had good spatial memory than students who did not meditate. Memory does not only affect your working capability but also your thought process.

Maintain A Healthy Weight

Maintaining your ideal weight does not only improve your body posture but also keeps your body and mind in top condition. Being overweight can cause the memory-associated genetics to change. Hence, negatively impacting your memory power.

Moreover, obesity leads to inflammation and insulin resistance. These two factors negatively impact the brain, which again has a bad impact on your memory.

Maintaining a normal healthy weight could avoid memory losses.

Sufficient Sleep

Not sleeping properly or following the natural sleeping pattern is associated with poor memory in millions of people. Sleep is important for memory consolidation. It is a process that transforms short-term memory into long-term memory.

Research indicates that lack of sleep disturbs the process of memory consolidation. Getting better sleep and restoring the natural sleeping cycle is essential for your brain health.

Practice Mindfulness

We all have heard about 7C’s of mindfulness but we rarely practice them. It is a mental state where a person practices to focus only on the present, not on his past or the future. Maintaining awareness of your behavior, your surroundings, and your environments is also part of practicing mindfulness.

Multiple studies have shown that practicing mindfulness is associated with improved memory, concentration. Moreover, it also lowers mental stress.

Practicing mindfulness is not only essential to your psychological well-being but also links to lower health-related risks that might cause memory loss.

Eating Brain Foods

One way to keep your brain nourished and sharp is to eat brain foods. Brain foods are low in added sugar, refined carbohydrates and high in vitamins. These foods do not only improve mental clarity but also increases your concentration level and memory.

Conclusion

There are many fun ways to improve your memory but eating brain food is a delicious way to boost your memory and brain health naturally.