How To Improve Emotional Stability Before Returning to The Office

After months and months of working from home, many people have settled into their new normal routine. So as some offices start to open up and workers are expected to go in at least part-time, it’s only natural to be feeling nervous and apprehensive. In this article, we take a look at some tips for […]

women seated at an office bench talking

After months and months of working from home, many people have settled into their new normal routine. So as some offices start to open up and workers are expected to go in at least part-time, it’s only natural to be feeling nervous and apprehensive.

In this article, we take a look at some tips for improving your emotional stability before returning to the office so that you can adapt quickly.

Get yourself into a good routine

It’s not just the routine of getting up and going to work that’s been disrupted during the pandemic. Other daily routines and habits like exercising and eating well have probably suffered as well.

To improve your emotional stability before returning to the office it’s a good idea to get back into a more normal routine. Start by going to bed earlier — unwind by switching off your phone and the television an hour before and reading a book or meditating. And then start getting up at the same time you would do to get into the office.

Schedule in at least half an hour of exercise three or four times a week, whether it’s an early morning run, a lunchtime walk, or a quick home workout, you need to get yourself moving. Exercising releases endorphins, which will help you to feel more alert, focused, and positive. Use an app like Sweat for quick exercises you can fit into even the busiest day.

Get into the habit of preparing yourself healthy, balanced lunches either on Sunday evening for the week ahead or each morning. And switch to healthy snacks throughout the day, such as fruit and vegetables.

Settling back into a more normal and productive routine will prepare you for heading back to the office, and make it feel more manageable.

Set yourself up with the right tools

If you’re struggling with the idea of going back to the office then it’s important to set yourself up with the right tools. There are many different apps that can help relieve stress, increase your concentration, and generally improve your emotional stability.

Try using a meditation app such as Headspace to help you in the lead up to going back to the office, and when you’re there. As outlined in this review, you’ll be able to work your way through a series of meditation sessions that are designed to help overcome stress, improve sleep, and focus. Putting yourself in a better position to handle the change.

You could also try a more innovative approach with wearable technology like Hapbee. It uses an ultra-low-frequency magnetic field to stimulate different emotional responses such as focus and calmness. These Hapbee reviews explain how emotions can be controlled by an app on your phone, making Hapbee a useful tool for improving your emotional stability before and after returning to the office.

Talk to others

Get a good understanding of safety measures and precautions that have been put in place before you go back. Don’t be afraid to ask your manager or HR department questions about what’s expected and any adjustments you need to make. And discuss any concerns that you have so that these can be addressed or considered.

By understanding exactly what it’s going to be like you won’t be worrying about the uncertainty, and you can try to prepare yourself.

It’s also a good idea to talk to your colleagues about how you’re all feeling about going back to the office. There’s a good chance that everyone else is feeling unsure and confused about the situation.

Talking to others is going to help you feel more comfortable with the situation, and reassure you that you’re not the only one struggling.

By getting yourself back into a better routine, focusing on healthier habits, and setting yourself up with the right tools, you’ll be able to improve your emotions and quickly adjust to life back in the office.

Laura May

