How to improve effective teaching and learning in the new world economy

Teachers are a breed of caregivers to students from k -12, in higher education, and beyond. Who are the caregivers to teachers? Recently, I participated in an online faculty development training session sponsored by the Eudoxia Research Centre in India. The training is to help prepare teachers for remote learning online. Many faculty globally are new to remote instruction and need to prepare for students who may also be new..

In the seminar, “Effective teaching and learning in the new world economy,” we examine five areas of interest and knowledge needed to prepare both faculty and students.

I.Education in 2020 & Impact of the Pandemic

II.Preparing for the new generation student

III.Preparing students for the New Economy

IV. Inspire a love of learning

V.Developing Ecosystems of Lifetime learning and global collaborations

After a PowerPoint presentation faculty from India, Philippines, Bangladesh, and other countries participated in a lively question and answer session.

Everyone is concerned about the students . . . but how will the teachers prepare for post COVID19? Faculty question during seminar

Many of the questions centered on issues that currently have limited solutions such as:

What are the long term impacts on student/teacher relationships? How to help students find their passion? How do we support students in rural areas where technology is limited? What is being done to support faculty who are new to online learning?

We don’t have all the answers to many of the questions but what is clear is that we must prepare and re-tool for students who must compete in the new post-pandemic world economy.