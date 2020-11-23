Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Improve Education Accessibility for Young Students

In the past, there seemed to be an issue with education accessibility. Those with problems like dyslexia often had a harder time with the curriculum than the person that didn’t have the disorder. Over the years, education accessibility became a cause of concern, and school officials must try to find ways to make it better for those […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the past, there seemed to be an issue with education accessibility. Those with problems like dyslexia often had a harder time with the curriculum than the person that didn’t have the disorder. Over the years, education accessibility became a cause of concern, and school officials must try to find ways to make it better for those with learning disabilities or are developmentally disadvantaged.

Considering there is a lot of money pumped into private schools, they have a reputation of usually being for exemplary students with parents who have a disposable income. Private schools can reject anyone that cannot afford their high-priced tuition or if they don’t particularly find the student up to par with the rest of the school. Whereas private schools lack the funding needed to equip those students with disabilities.

Some things have changed however in terms of making the school accessible for all. For example, public schools no longer reject people from attending. Now there is legislation where students can be tested and it can be decided by the school how they can be assisted. The legislation passed was called the Independent Education Plan. The IEP recommendation can help better serve the student so they can excel in school.

Over the years, public schools have looked a little like prisons. These days, they have not only updated their look more inviting. The playgrounds look more inviting and certain play areas have been sectioned off for an added measure of safety. School systems have done this because studies have shown that these separate areas promote a healthy way for kids to play together.

Considering public schools survive off of public funding, it is important to keep that conversation open. Although funding is a particularly sore topic during election years, it could make all the difference in kids getting the right type of education that could benefit them in the long run. Since public schools are more accepting in terms of who they would allow in their doors, they need public funding to survive. Unfortunately, private schools can not only reject someone outright but they are completely funded by parents who have access to wealth. Therefore these schools have access to some of the best technologies.

    Dwyer &amp; Associates

    Patrick Dwyer, Financial Professional

    Patrick Dwyer is a passionate philanthropist and finance professional based in Miami, Florida. The spirit of philanthropy was instilled in him as a child, as he used to watch his father make generous donations to their church even when they had little to spare. Once Patrick Dwyer grew up, he wanted to continue to have that same spirit, so he started the Dwyer Family Foundation. As education is one of the main passions he shares with his wife, they chose a number of educational organizations to give back to. Some causes they support are schools that offer special services for students with learning disabilities and programs helping to support educational growth for girls. Patrick Dwyer, along with his wife, aspires to ensure that all children have access to quality educational opportunities through the Dwyer Family Foundation.

    As one of America's Top Wealth Advisors of 2018, according to Forbes, Patrick Dwyer has earned his success through diligence and hard work. He maintains a strict schedule that entails waking up at 5 a.m. each morning and getting caught up on financial news. With this routine, Patrick Dwyer is able to stay informed about recent happenings in his industry while also promoting early activity and high productivity throughout the day.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wells Fargo SVP Kathy Martinez: “We all use accommodations at work, the more people with disabilities we have working in our midst, the less special my tools will be”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    “Inclusive learning environments” With Penny Bauder & Janet Wolfe

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    During Autism Awareness Month, Let’s Focus on Comfort vs. Control

    by Kim Sanders

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.