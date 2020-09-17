Communication skills are crucial to just about any field of life. When it comes to the workplace, good communication must be ensured. This will not only result in better understanding among members of the organization but will also increase work productivity. To achieve all these, it is important for the workers to learn how to improve communication skills in the workplace.

In our daily routine, we use various channels to communicate. But, there are also some factors that make issues with communication. There can be many distractions that should be given attention to make sure there is harmony and effective task delegation in the company.

Why are Communication Skills Vital?

According to HelpGuide.org, effective communication is more than just beyond sharing information. In one of its articles, it mentioned:

“For many of us, communicating more clearly and effectively requires learning some important skills. Whether you’re trying to improve communication with your spouse, kids, boss, or coworkers, learning these skills can deepen your connections to others, build greater trust and respect, and improve teamwork, problem solving, and your overall social and emotional health.”

Below are some reasons why it’s effective communication skills really matter in the workplace:

#1 It provides better role delegation

It is impossible for any workplace to be successful if effective communication is absent. When a worker communicates well to his employers and colleagues, it means that he understands well the importance of establishing relationships with other people in the organization. Communication is also critical because this is a way to clarify any issues when it comes to the tasks assigned to the employees. Just imagine if an employee fails to clarify an issue about his task, there will be miscommunication. A task may not be finished and it may affect the overall productivity of the company.

#2 It helps workers to be more proficient

When a person becomes proficient in both written and verbal communication, the best quality of work is ensured. Employers will be delighted to have members of the organization who can foster good communication with clients and customers.

#3 It helps in career advancements

For sure, every employee would like to create advancements on their career. That can be made possible by becoming efficient in every task, as well as dealing with people in the workplace. Employees should be able to improve their written, verbal, visual, and non-verbal communication skills. These will help them reach out effectively to clients, customers, and other people in the workplace. A person with good communication skills can have an edge over other individuals who cannot build a reliable communication with others.

#4 It aids in all aspects of life

Not only in the workplace effective communication must be present. It is utilized and needed in all aspects of life. Whether it’s on personal, professional, education, and interpersonal relationships, communication skills are what make them more meaningful.

Improve Communication Skills at Work

Every working individual is required to talk, share insights, listen, and ask. In other words, they all communicate. Part of their responsibility to the job designation is to promote active listening and build better engagement. These are the reasons why every member of the workplace should learn how to communicate effectively.

We all can improve our communication skills by the following:

#1 Learn how to understand non-verbal communication

Becoming knowledgeable about non-verbal communication is a skill that every person should have to promote effective communication. Learning non-verbal communication is a skill of understanding what people relay to you. It will be helpful if you know how to identify body language and other non-verbal cues.

#2 Find resources that will help in emotional development

Developing your own emotional development can be sometimes challenging. However, people with good communication skills aid them to respond to any given situation. It is crucial to know that to be able to communicate with others, you should know yourself first. Evaluate your weakness and strengths when it comes to communicating. Identifying which channels you are weak at will lead you to the right ways on how to enhance them. Find out what tools and resources that can help you. FOr instance, when you know that you are not good at presentations, you can develop your skills by practicing and learning some effective techniques. There are also some programs and applications that can help you manage your stress and emotions during difficult times. Some companies provide meditation and stress-relieving programs to their employees to make sure their emotions and actions are managed properly.

#3 Improve your listening skills

Good communication can never be effective without listening skills. If you’re in a conversation with someone and you can’t listen and respond, then there is already a glitch in the communication process. That is why active listening is an essential part of the communication process. Active listening is a technique wherein individuals utilize both verbal and non-verbal communication strategies to enhance to become better listeners. When you learn how to master your active listening skills, you will certainly communicate better with anyone.

#4 Make eye contact

This may sound simple, but this is actually one of the most important factors most people are disregarding. When communicating such as having a conversation with someone, make sure to make eye contact with the person you’re talking to. It’s a way to let the person know that you are courteous and interested in what he’s talking about. Eye contact is an integral part of non-verbal communication because it can help improve your communication skills.

#5 Ask questions when needed

In the workplace, it is imperative to make sure that you and your ideas are understood. Not asking questions when you need clarification is like giving up the battle without even trying to win the war. In written communication, you can send follow-ups. If it’s a face to face discussion, then you can ask questions and clarify matters respectfully.

Final Thoughts

Communication is always a two-way process. It’s about speaking and listening, asking and answering, and raising questions when needed. It is always important to ensure that good communication is fostered among members of the organization. Learn how to improve your communication skills and start creating a massive impact on achieving your company’s goals.