How to Ignore your Impostor Syndrome (With 6 Practical Tips!) ‌

I’m living with a terrible, shameful ‌‌secret‌. ‌ ‌ ‌

I’m‌ ‌a‌ ‌writer,‌ ‌but‌ ‌I‌ ‌can’t‌ ‌write.‌ ‌

‌Everyone seems to think I can, but I’m‌ ‌totally‌ ‌winging‌ ‌it.

I passed three interviews and a writing test to become a writer for Process Street. My writing gets good feedback and it gets published all the time.

But I don’t know how or why.

I’m fooling everyone and I’m‌ ‌waiting‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌exposed‌ ‌for‌ ‌what‌ ‌I‌ ‌am;‌ ‌nothing‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌a‌ ‌lucky‌ ‌liar.‌ ‌ ‌

Sound‌ ‌familiar? ‌ ‌ ‌

If‌ ‌so, ‌like me, you’re living with impostor syndrome.

I’m not a psychologist, therapist, or an expert, but I do experience impostor syndrome regularly, and I can share some of my tips to help you slam the door shut on your impostor syndrome.

So, join me as we discuss:

What impostor syndrome is (and what it isn’t)

Do you have impostor syndrome?

Who gets impostor syndrome?

When do you get impostor syndrome?

How to ignore your impostor syndrome

Ready?

What impostor syndrome is (and what it isn’t)

An impostor is someone who pretends to be something they’re not.

That’s how you feel with impostor syndrome.

You feel like an impostor in your own life. You feel like a fake. A phony. A cheat. You feel like any success you have is a fluke. You only succeeded because you got lucky, not because you have the talent, skill, experience, or qualifications.

“The phenomenon is characterized by the feeling that our successes can be attributed to mere luck, rather than our own skills or qualifications” – Forbes

Impostor syndrome fills your mind with doubts and insecurities. It feeds feelings of inadequacy and stops you from enjoying any form of success.

‌And what impostor syndrome isn’t…

Contrary to popular belief, ‘impostor syndrome’ is not a syndrome.

A syndrome is often used to refer to a medical condition that’s pervasive.

Is your impostor syndrome with you all the time? Is it there in everything you do, both at work and at home? No.

It’s situational, isn’t it? You only feel like an impostor some of the time. So, it’s not a syndrome, it’s a phenomenon. An occurrence. Something that happens in, or is triggered by, certain situations.

Impostor syndrome is also not plain old self-doubt.

Self-doubt creeps in when you attempt something for the first time (or the first few times, if you’re anything like me).

Your impostor syndrome arrives regardless of how many times you’ve completed something and no matter how much external evidence you have of your abilities.

So that’s what impostor syndrome is (and isn’t), but who gets it?

Who gets impostor syndrome?

When it’s estimated that over 70% of the population live with impostor syndrome, I think the question is, who doesn’t?

I always thought I suffered from impostor syndrome because I’m naturally low in confidence, but I was wrong.

Take my boyfriend Mark (he features heavily in my previous post). He’s a software developer by trade, a part-owner of two successful businesses, and he heads up a large team of developers.

He’s incredibly intelligent, super-confident, and extremely good at what he does. He’s one of the best in his field.

But even he suffers from impostor syndrome every now and again.

When a client finds a bug that he hasn’t spotted himself. When someone comes up with a better solution to a problem than him. When someone newer, younger, or more experienced comes onto the team, he finds himself questioning his abilities and whether he’s still deserving of his place at the top of the tree.

See? It can happen to anyone. Even the smartest, most confident, and successful people suffer.

Do you have impostor syndrome?

Yes. Probably. Most people, as we’ve established, live with impostor syndrome. Most have felt like an impostor, or will feel like an impostor, at some stage in their lives.

But, if you’re not sure, these are some tell-tale signs that you might be, incorrectly, feeling like a fraud:

The tiniest mistakes make you question your entire ability or worth as a person

You’re afraid to speak up in a meeting incase you get it wrong

You don’t ask for help because you’re worried it’ll make you look stupid



You don’t give yourself a break and push yourself harder than anyone else to prove you’re not faking it

If you don’t master something the first time, you feel shame

You attribute your success to external factors

You consistently beat yourself up and berate your performance

You hate compliments because you fear you won’t live up to expectations

Even if you’re not experiencing any of these “symptoms” right now, have you in the past? Think about it…

When do you get impostor syndrome?

Impostor syndrome seems to arrive in pressured situations when you feel like you have something to lose.

That’s why it’s common for impostor syndrome to attack you at work.

So much depends on doing a ‘good job’. Your reputation, livelihood, happiness, development, and fulfillment.

When there is so much pressure, you can feel vulnerable and leave yourself open to feelings of failure and worries that you’re not as good as everyone thinks.

But pressured situations are different for everyone.

Some feel like an impostor when they’re parenting; am I doing this right? When will people realize, I don’t know what I’m doing?

Some feel like a fraud in relationships; am I attractive enough? When will they see that I’m not that funny, clever, or interesting?

Some feel like a phony in friendships; am I good enough to be their friend? When will they realize I’m not all that great?

Now we know what impostor syndrome is, what the symptoms are, who experiences it, and when they’re likely to experience it, I suppose the next question should be…

How to ignore your impostor syndrome

A lot of advice on how to beat impostor syndrome suggests you should do things like be kind to yourself, turn negative thoughts into positive ones, and reframe how you look at failure.

This all makes sense and is all good stuff to work on.

But, I personally don’t buy into affirmations. I struggle with positive self-talk, and sometimes my impostor syndrome is so loud, I struggle to hear anything but:

I’m terrible. I’m faking it. I am going to fail. I will get found out.

So, the following six tips are practical pieces of advice that I use to help fight my impostor syndrome.

I’ll be honest, they don’t always work, but they do help. They build my confidence, make me feel in control, and keep me afloat until the worst passes.

Tip #1. Make a to-do list

Making a ‘to do’ list sounds like such a trivial thing to do, but I swear it helps.

When my impostor syndrome is around, I get overwhelmed with normal, every-day tasks. I start to feel panicky, rushed, and anxious all the time. I feel like I can’t cope, and I get cross at the smallest things.

This is when I start to write my tasks down.

It helps me focus and it keeps me on track. I can see myself getting through stuff. I can see that I’m working on the right things, and I can see that I’m coping.

I use Process Street (which is a piece of business process management software) and this to-do list template to create my to-do lists, because I like how easy it is to set-up and use, and I like how visual it is. I can see my list of tasks and I can check each one off as I complete it.

Do whatever works for you. To get an idea about alternative checklist apps, try this article.

Tip #2. Follow a process

Following a process is also a great way to alleviate anxiety and shut down your impostor syndrome.

Let me tell you why.

I used to sell mobile phones in a call center. I was amazing at it.

Some of the time.

I‘d go through phases where I’d absolutely smash it. I’d be making eight or nine sales a day, I’d be earning tonnes of commission, I’d be top of the sales floor, and I’d be winning bonuses left, right, and center. I loved it!

Until my impostor syndrome arrived and I started to think:

You only made those sales because you got lucky. It was a fluke. You don’t know what you’re doing! Everyone can see that you’re winging it!

I’d lose faith in my ability, my confidence crashed, I couldn’t remember how to close, and my sales would drop down to rock bottom.

My sales manager was so concerned that he created a sales process for me to follow when I was having a tough time. It would take me through the steps I needed to go through to make a sale.

I know. Simply following a sales process sounds too good to be true, but it was so effective! And it gave me confidence. I didn’t have to think about what to do next or if I could do it. There was no room and no time for my impostor syndrome. I just had to follow the process and…well…smash it!

Which I did.

Tip #3. Remember you’re not the only one

Like I said earlier, over 70% of the population is dealing with impostor syndrome or has dealt with it at some point.

Remember this statistic!

Having impostor syndrome isn’t weird, it doesn’t mean you’re mentally ill, incapable, or weak. And you’re certainly not alone in dealing with it.

You are, in fact, normal.

When I’m battling a case of impostor syndrome and feeling like a fraud, knowing that at least one of my colleagues probably is too, is always a tremendous source of reassurance for me.

It gives me perspective, helps me to shake off the negative feelings, and stops me trash-talking myself.

Tip #4. Just do it

What I if can’t do it this time? What if I can’t convince them? What if my luck runs out?

These thoughts used to cripple me. I was scared to start writing in case I found that I couldn’t.

But I read an article (which I wish I’d saved so I could share it with you) that changed my whole approach to work.

Again, it’s the simplest piece of advice, but it works!

Just do it.

Don’t think about it. Don’t worry about it. Don’t obsess over how good it is or isn’t. Just sit down and get it done.

It works every time for me. I still get those negative thoughts, but they don’t cripple me anymore.

I just sit down and write.

As soon as I start, I feel better. I feel relieved. And before I know it, I’ve finished, and my confidence has returned.

I‘ve found that impostor syndrome gets more powerful the more you procrastinate.

So, whatever you’re worried about, whether it’s writing a proposal or project proposal, creating a sales report, completing a network security audit, or presenting to the board, whatever it is, just do it.

Tip #5. Take a break from social media

I gave up on social media years ago.

Why?

Because I realized that it was feeding my impostor syndrome.

To keep up with everyone else, I found myself trapped in a cycle of showing only the good bits of my life. But it started to make me feel fake. The pictures and posts were real, but they were masking other parts of my life that weren’t as rosy.

I started to feel a bit shameful and uncomfortable.

When I posted my holiday snaps, I’d worry that people would find out that among the beautiful sunsets, beaches, and infinity pools, I’d had three fights with my boyfriend, I’d been bitten by 300 mosquitoes, I’d contracted food poisoning, and I’d drunk so many cocktails I’d fallen off a barstool.

I lived in mild terror, waiting to be exposed.

So, I stopped. I went cold turkey and I haven’t looked back.

Tip #6. Know that it could be worse

If you didn’t have impostor syndrome, you might suffer from the opposite: The Dunning-Kruger Effect. The false belief that we know more than we do.

“Real experts under-estimate their level of expertise; while people with low ability over-estimate it” – The Pocket Book

Would you rather think you know it all and get it wrong, or think you know nothing and get it right?

I know which I’d prefer!

So, count your blessings and embrace your impostor syndrome!

These six simple tips work for me. Usually!

Take what you like from this, and do let me know if you have any other ideas for ignoring your impostor syndrome.