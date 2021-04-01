Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Host Virtual Fundraising Events

During the past year, many organizations have had to cancel and postpone their fundraising events due to the pandemic. Although some places are beginning to open up again, it’s still wise to be cautious of your surroundings. Many nonprofit organizations have found ways to fundraise virtually, but not all have been successful. Let’s take a look at ways you can host a successful fundraising event virtually, even after the pandemic is over in years to come.

Online Gala Dinner

If your organization normally hosts a gala dinner every year with the same crowd in attendance, consider inviting the guest list from the year before to a video call. Surprise everyone with an invitation alongside a party box filled with snacks and party favors. Since gala dinners normally involve a ton of food, you can even partner up with a local restaurant to donate food and have it delivered to your guest’s home. During the virtual dinner, you can have speakers and do small ticket prizes for anyone who attends.

Virtual Races

Whether it may be a walk-a-thon, marathon, or ride-a-thon, virtual races are perfect for those who want to get a workout in a while supporting a cause. Just like regular in-person races, people who participate in these fundraising events can join on their own. This is a great way to encourage people to social distance and raise awareness for your organization’s cause. You can ask participants to send in videos and pictures of them during the virtual race so you can post them on social media. Typically people can donate money before the race to determine how many hours or miles participants should walk, run or ride.

Webinar

Plenty of organizations have hosted webinars before the pandemic, but if yours hasn’t done so, then right now is the time. Webinars are the perfect way to keep your audience educated and up to date with your organization. Aside from the informative side, webinars are a great place to hold fundraisers with experts and community leaders. You can charge a small fee for the webinar and share how the funds will fulfill your organization’s mission. The most successful webinars offer donation tiers and not just a set amount. It’s important to note that some people have more to give than others, but any amount is highly appreciated.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

