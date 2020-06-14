HOW TO HIRE A COACH

Is hiring a coach the right choice for you?

“I CAN DO IT MYSELF.”

This was me. Almost rolling my eyes at people who had coaches; lacking the grit to figure it out on their own.

After all, I had made it this far. Through law school and made my career.

By any measure, I was winning.

But I wasn’t and I knew it. Though I was successful on the surface, I was tired, disconnected and the void from being unfulfilled was growing by the day. But yet, I thought I needed to do it all on my own.

As if there is some sort of reward for who can withstand the most suffering. Only later to find that this kind of pride is damaging to you, your business and everyone in your life.

No, doing it all yourself doesn’t make you tough.

Admitting you’re not where you want to be doesn’t indicate weakness.

In fact, from my experience, there is strength to be had from deciding to allow someone to help.

It means you’re ready to make moves.

Not just ready to think about it. Not just contemplate it, winding up back where you started and exhausted by indecision. It means you’re ready to make it happen.

After I made that initial investment in that first coaching program…

Fully committed to and invested in MYSELF. Little did I know that everything would change.

My career, my income, my relationships with others and myself are just a few things that have drastically benefited from coaching.

So, if you’re thinking about hiring a coach, I’ve put together a list of 5 things you should consider to make the process easier and ensure you’re making the right decision.

#1 HOW MUCH LONGER WILL YOU TOLERATE YOUR CURRENT SITUATION?

This is the primary question you should address when thinking about hiring a coach.

The problems you keep running into.

The things that are keeping you stuck.

How much longer are you willing to tolerate them?

If you’re willing to keep putting up with them, then perhaps hiring a coach isn’t right for you. However, how would it feel if one year down the road you were still running into the same roadblocks?

Now, how much is that costing you?

Not only physically. Not only mentally. Not only spiritually. I also mean literally costing you. Financially.

How much money have you lost or not brought in due to the prolongation of these problems?

Chances are that number far exceeds any kind of investment you may put into a coaching program.

Speaking of investments….

#2 VIEW IT AS AN INVESTMENT

As consumers we often think of something in terms of price. We pay a price and in turn we get goods, services, or information.

But this isn’t just new information you’re buying.

This is an investment; an investment in YOU. It’s saying yes to your desire. It’s saying yes to your goals. It’s saying YOU are worth it.

It’s investing in the tools, the support, and the systems to break through the things that are keeping you stuck. The things that are getting in the way of you living out the life you deserve.

Depending on the coaching focus, strategy may be a large part of it but many times deep mindset work is also fundamental component. Ask any entrepreneur or athlete and they will tell you that 80% or more their success is due to mindset.

We see an overwhelming consensus that mindset is the most valuable asset and resource when it comes to succeeding. However, It is also the most commonly neglected and least invested upon component of any person or venture. Keep this in mind when measuring your ROI.

#3 TIME SAVED

As we touched on, the amount of time you allow yourself to tolerate a problem the more it is costing you. As business owners, we have many things on our mind and to-do lists. However, often times, we are prioritizing the wrong things.

Through the mentors and coaches I’ve invested with, I wasn’t only able to solve my problems quicker, but I have been able to make quantum leaps. By that I mean the results that I’ve generated have come so much faster, perhaps even years sooner, than they would have if I continued to do everything on my own.

#4 BE THE KIND OF CLIENT YOU WANT TO HAVE

The kind of clients you are attracting are a reflection of the level you, yourself are playing at. If you’re indecisive, doubtful, quick to point the finger if you’re not succeeding…. if you’re always looking for the cheapest and easiest option, these are the types of people that will be drawn to you.

However, if you are clear in what you want. If you are ready to make moves. If are quick to implement tools and strategy. If you bet on yourself with certainty…. If you prioritize your vision, your desire, and your results, these are the types of people that will find you as well.

Which would you rather work with? For me, it’s a no-brainer.

#5 YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE. No blame. No shame. Only Claim.

Ultimately you are responsible for any results you create. In the modern world, so many people would rather blame others or outside circumstances for their problems or lack of success rather than hold themselves accountable.

By doing so, you are giving away your power.

But through coaching you let go of all the blame and shame you have around your current situation. Instead you claim ownership over your life; you assume the responsibility as the creator of your success

Coaching is about unlocking the power that resides within you and learning how to operate from your greatest capacity; creating from your fullest potential. When hiring a coach, you are BETTING ON YOURSELF.

If you want to learn more about to work with me, schedule a call here.