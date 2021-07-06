How To Help Your Troubled Teen

Helping a troubled teen is no mean feat. Many teens struggle with issues that they’re not yet able to vocalize or, sometimes, even understand. Plus, with stigmas surrounding mental health and learning disabilities, it’s often difficult for your teen to reach out for help, even if they know they have resources or a support system.

That’s why you must have a plan in place when you’re helping a troubled teen. In some cases, they’ll require prescription medication. Other teens may benefit from an extended stay in a care facility. No matter your unique situation or your teen’s individual needs, here are some tips to help you get through a tough period.

Find the right care facility.

Different behaviors require different treatment programs and care plans. Different facilities specialize in different treatment plans, including adolescent substance abuse, mental health issues, mood disorders, and other behavior issues. To start, it’s a good idea to look for a facility that specializes in your adolescent’s unique behavior issues or needs. In some cases, young people benefit the most from residential treatment programs that help create safe spaces and room for emotional healing. In other cases, your teen might benefit from outpatient family therapy or sessions with a dedicated therapist or clinical team.

When you’re looking for a facility, talk to your teen. It’s important to get your young adult’s perspective on their care facility, especially if they require residential treatment. Discuss different residential treatment facilities and find one that helps meet your child’s physical, emotional, and mental health needs. This will help your young adult feel more secure in a new, unfamiliar environment. In many situations, the teen treatment center matters as much as the therapeutic practices.

Get the right prescriptions without overpaying.

In many cases, young adults with mood disorders and other mental health issues require prescription medication for the most effective treatment possible. Even substance abuse treatment may require medication to help address withdrawal symptoms or cut substance use cravings. While this will vary depending on your treatment team or psychiatry recommendation, it’s important to understand the costs and expenses involved in medication for your troubled teen. Often, depending on your specific needs, you may need to handle multiple prescription requests. In these situations, it’s best to find coupons and prescription discounts that’ll help you save money on your teen’s medications.

Brands like USA Rx (sometimes spelled USARx) make it easy for you to find discounts on your teen’s prescriptions and wellness products. This is especially helpful if your insurance doesn’t offer much medication coverage or you’re already paying a lot for a treatment center. With the cost-savings offered by USARx, it’s easier to lift the financial burdens off of your teen’s family members and save on the medication that will help them get better.

Be as compassionate as possible.

While the treatment center and prescriptions are important, the support system is equally critical. Whether your entire family gets involved in group therapy, or you find ways to have more open discussions with your teen about drug use, mental health, and mood disorders, it’s important to hold onto your immensely personal connection and treat your teenager with compassion and care. Compassion is a key ingredient in any effective treatment plan and can help motivate your teen to learn, grow, and understand what’s troubling them on a deeper level. That’s part of why a supportive environment is so important for any medical treatment or process.

Helping a troubled teen isn’t always easy. You may hit some hurdles, feel frustrated at times, and wonder if anything is getting better. However, it’s easier to give your troubled teen the help they need and deserve with patience, care, and compassion.