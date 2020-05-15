How to Help Your Child Discover His Passion

As we grow up, one of the things that can be difficult is discovering what we are passionate about. Having no idea what you want to do or what you love doing is going to make you feel exhausted and lost. So now that I have kids of my own, I want to help them discover their true passion.

We all want the best for our kids, and that is why it’s important that we help them lead a fulfilling life. And doing things that gives them the drive to tackle every day is one way to accomplish that.

Get to Know Their Interests

I think the first step in helping your child discover his passion is by simply observing his interests. Yes, we all know that a person’s habits and hobbies doesn’t automatically mean that those are his passions. But these choices will give you an idea of what your child probably enjoys doing. If not, then you can find the difference between what your child wants and what he doesn’t.

For example, my younger son loves watching documentaries about animals compared to his older brother, who loves car shows. To me, that means that my younger kid would be more interested in fields or hobbies related to animals, unlike my older son, who is always in the garage with me.

Looking back, it makes sense because he was so happy receiving a ride on car one Christmas day. He would always drive himself and his brother around our yard, and he always asks me about the parts of the car. However, some interests can still flee because his brother used to love driving his ride on car too. And now he is into animal shows and books. Regardless, always pay attention to what they are into.

Over time, these interests can also turn into passions. When I was young, I was always into books and libraries, and now I’m a writer myself. I do not see writing as a chore, and even though it’s a hobby, I am passionate about it. This can also be true about your children’s interests and hobbies.

Hone Natural Talents

Besides your children’s interests, you can also encourage them to develop their natural talents. Having natural talent is like having a boost in the first level of a game; however, it isn’t enough. Hard work and determination are also important alongside the talent so that you won’t lose passion when practicing it.

To give you an idea, your child might be a natural cook, even at a young age. But if he/she is always not allowed in the kitchen or you frequently dismiss his/her questions about cooking, over time, he/she might stop being interested in the thing that he/she is passionate about.

For toddlers, play pretend, or imaginative play is an excellent way to get a glimpse into their talents and interests. One child might be a natural when it comes to building stuff as he copies dad’s work. Another child might be an excellent speaker when he/she is pretending to be a teacher to his/her toys.

However, be aware of potential mistakes when it comes to supporting and honing your child’s talents. What I mean by this is we sometimes tend to pressure our kids. Sometimes, we subconsciously pressure our children to achieve things that we want for ourselves.

You might get excited knowing your child is just like you when it comes to playing the piano. But if you always suffocate him into having the achievements you want, then your child may lose his passion for his talent.

Introduce Them to Activities and Hobbies

If steps one and two aren’t able to help you and your child to find his/her passion, then it’s time to widen his horizon. It’s always a good idea to introduce different activities and potential hobbies for your children. Even if they ended up not liking a class, at least both of you have found out about it. It might even pave the way to discovering a true potential passion.

For example, I signed up my daughter for a ballet class because I figure she would like them since her friends are in there too. But over time, she told me that she’s more interested in jazz rather than ballet. Two years later, she’s still into jazz dancing and uses it as a way to relieve stress when not in school.

You can also find various activities that are both related and different from what your child usually does. If he/she loves music, then try a variety of musical instruments. If your little one enjoys science, then check out camps and other activities where he/she can interact with other fellow little enthusiasts.

On some days, you don’t even have to go out of the house to try new activities and hobbies. Maybe you can watch shows and movies together. You can also introduce your kids to your personal interests, and maybe you’ll find common ground. Who knows? Maybe your child will enjoy a ride on car that’s reminiscent of your vehicle too. But then again, bear in mind that your child is not here to fulfill your personal dreams. Instead, you’re just here to guide them towards discovering and fulfilling their own.

Keep Them Challenged

The last piece of advice that I can share is that kids love getting challenged. Although, you’re not making things difficult to the point that he/she will lose interest in his hobby. Instead, try to make things exciting every once in a while.

Like I’ve mentioned before, one of my sons loves anything related to cars and automobiles. Over time, I slowly introduce him to various driving lessons, techniques, and tips. I remember that every time I pick him up at school, I give him a quick quiz about the car’s interior and their uses. Even at a young age, I know that he is interested in this topic, no matter how challenging it can be.

Maybe your child loves math, and giving him/her a variety of equations can keep him/her engaged. Perhaps you can also try out various competitions so he/she can interact with peers. Just be mindful of practicing a healthy attitude no matter what the result of the competition is.

Sometimes, when they get a bit discouraged out of difficulty, they tend to forget about those potential passions. And if they realize that they genuinely don’t want to venture into those areas, then it’s still a win-win when it comes to their development. It just gives them more time to try out other things.