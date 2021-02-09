Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Help Students Succeed - Shannon Burton

When it comes to teaching, the success of your students should be the first thing on your to-do list. What that success entails will likely be different from student to student, but there are countless ways to help all of your students achieve that success regardless of the student or your own personal teaching style. Here are a few things teachers can do to help their students succeed.

High Expectations

One of the most important things to do to help your students succeed is to set high expectations for them. You don’t want to set impossible standards of course, but if you can push your students to achieve higher standards, they will get there with time. It’s also important to try and offer praise to your students when they succeed in things, whether big or small. The expectations you set and the moral support you give will help your students push towards their goals while also having someone to fall back on in case they fail.

Be Consistent

Another important element to helping your students succeed is to be consistent. This can apply to multiple things, such as classroom rules or the way you grade or even just the expectations you have for your students. Often times the classroom needs a certain level of structure otherwise students may end up getting distracted. This can take away from valuable classroom time, so it’s important to make sure you establish that structure early on and stick with it. By staying consistent, you can focus on teaching instead of dealing with disruption in the classroom.

Vary Your Teaching Style

It might seem odd that I’m telling you to vary your teaching style after just emphasizing how important consistency is but by varying the way you teach you can give your students more opportunities to learn. Students tend to have different strengths and weaknesses when it comes to how they learn best, so it’s important that you try to vary the way you reach as opposed to sticking with a single style. This will help students be more successful, whether it’s because one teaching style works better or because it helps prevent the students from getting bored.

As a teacher, there are so many different ways to help your students succeed. It really all depends on the students, and your own personal teaching styles. These are just a few of the things you can try doing in order to assist your students in achieving their goals. By helping your students succeed you can not only help them feel better about themselves, but you can feel good about the work you’re doing as a teacher.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

