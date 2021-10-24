How to Help Someone Going Through Seasonal Depression

Seasonal depression has many symptoms that are similar to major depressive disorder or clinical depression. People with SAD may have feelings of sadness or hopelessness when it’s dark out for extended periods of time, which often leads them to feel sluggish and tired during the day, says Georges Chahwan. Some may feel worthless, guilty, or even suicidal. If you are someone who is suffering from seasonal depression right now, there are steps that you can take to ease these feelings. If it’s possible for you, try spending more time outdoors when the sun is up. Getting fresh air and natural sunlight may make you feel better overall – which will help lift your mood in general.

Of course, if this isn’t an option for you, then spend some time writing about how much better springtime will be. When winter drags on too long, it can be hard to remember why you survive the dark days. Try writing a list of all the good things about spring, and what you’ll do once winter is over. You could also try meditating – if sitting quietly and focusing on your breathing sounds like a form of torture, there are plenty of apps out there that will walk you through some basic mindfulness exercises.

At its worst, SAD can feel just as bad as clinical depression – but fortunately, it’s also very treatable, adds Georges Chahwan. Make sure that you’re staying hydrated and getting enough sleep each night, and reach out for help when feelings of depression get overwhelming. If symptoms persist beyond springtime or come with thoughts of suicide, seek medical attention. And most importantly, remember that you’re not alone. Many people feel like this during the winter months, but there are countless others who understand exactly how hard it can be! There is no shame in asking for help, and there is nothing wrong with feeling depressed. It’s simply a natural response to darkness – don’t forget that there is always light right around the corner.